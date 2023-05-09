Mastronardi Produce Calls on Canadians to Join Its Flavour Revolution, Celebrates 14 Years as Best Managed Company

KINGSVILLE, ON, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Mastronardi Produce has been named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the 14th year in a row and is encouraging Canadians to pursue a lifelong career with the company in the greenhouse produce industry. Mastronardi Produce is a fourth-generation family-owned business and the leading greenhouse operator in North America. With headquarters in Kingsville, Ontario, the company with small-town roots offers big career opportunities in controlled environment agriculture (CEA).

"This recognition is a testament to the talented people building careers at Mastronardi Produce," said Paul Mastronardi, President and CEO of Mastronardi Produce. "We wouldn't be here without our employees, and we are proud to offer unique, lifelong career opportunities for people who want to grow with us. CEA is the future of food, and Mastronardi Produce will keep providing sustainable food and jobs in our communities for years to come. That's why we hope more Canadians will be inspired to join our Flavour Revolution."

Mastronardi Produce has long called flavour the driving force behind the company since its founding by Umberto Mastronardi in the 1940s. Today, over 800 Canadians help carry on that legacy at facilities in Ontario and British Columbia with additional employees in neighbouring United States and Mexico. Banded together under one 'Flavour Nation', employees lead a wide range of areas from research and development, sales, and marketing to operations, growing, and quality inspection. Mastronardi Produce employees work at state-of-the-art greenhouses, offices, and distribution centres and have earned the company numerous awards for quality, flavour, and innovation.

"The Best Managed program recognizes companies who combine strategic expertise and a culture of innovation with a steadfast commitment to their communities," said Lorrie King, partner at Deloitte Private and co-leader for Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "This year's winners, including Mastronardi Produce, have demonstrated an increased focus on environmental, social, and governance themes as means to drive impactful and sustainable business outcomes. Their unwavering dedication to their core purpose, and to enhancing client relationships, cultivating a healthy culture with their employees, and serving their communities, set the standard of excellence for Canada's business ecosystem."

To join the Flavour Revolution at Mastronardi Produce, apply online at www.sunsetgrown.com/careers.

About Mastronardi Produce Ltd.®

A pioneer and industry leader in the gourmet greenhouse industry, Mastronardi Produce grows and markets award-winning products under the SUNSET®, Backyard Farms®, BerryWorld®, and Queen of Greens® brands. Mastronardi Produce has been family-owned for over 70 years and prides itself on producing consistently flavourful tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, berries, and lettuce.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their BestManaged designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visitwww.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

