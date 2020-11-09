Masters 2020, live and nationwide on SiriusXM

Live broadcasts of all four days – Nov. 12-15 – of the Masters Tournament from Augusta National Golf Club

SiriusXM's Masters week programming will feature commentary from Fred Couples, Ben Crenshaw, Craig Stadler, Greg Norman and others

Listeners will hear an interview with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player immediately following the Honorary Starters Ceremony on Thursday

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - SiriusXM will offer extensive audio coverage of the 2020 Masters Tournament as it is played at storied Augusta National Golf Club this fall. Subscribers will receive live broadcasts of each day of Tournament play, which will take place November 12th to the 15th this year after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SiriusXM's coverage will also include exclusive shows hosted by past Masters champions and contenders, and historic audio from the Augusta National archives.

Masters week on SiriusXM programming will be available to subscribers nationwide on the SiriusXM radios in their vehicles (Sirius channel 208, XM channel 92), and outside the car on the SiriusXM app for connected devices and speakers.

Live Masters Play-by-Play

Listeners will hear live hole-by-hole commentary from Augusta National covering the action and the players on the course. The live Tournament coverage begins at 1:00 pm ET on Thursday and Friday, noon ET on Saturday, and 10:00 am ET on Sunday. Play-by-play broadcasts of the Masters are produced by Westwood One.

Masters History Special

Leading up to the Tournament, SiriusXM will present a Masters history special with in-depth storytelling and audio from Augusta National's exclusive archives. SiriusXM host David Marr III will take listeners back to the 1980 Masters, won by a 23-year-old Seve Ballesteros, as well as Sir Nick Faldo's Masters victory in 1990, which saw him win his second green jacket after besting Ray Floyd in a playoff. Marr will also look back at all five of Tiger Woods' Masters wins, from his record-setting 12-stroke victory as a 21-year-old in 1997 to last year's emotional victory, which marked his first major title in more than a decade. The special will debut on November 9 (10:00 pm ET) with replays before play begins on Saturday and Sunday. It will also be available on SiriusXM On Demand.

Exclusive SiriusXM Masters week programming

SiriusXM will feature several shows hosted by past Masters champions and top-finishers.

Prior to each day's play, SiriusXM will offer multiple hours of live pre-round programming (starting at 7:00 am ET Thursday and Friday , and at 8:00 am ET on Saturday and Sunday ). Featured hosts on the pregame programming will include two-time Masters champion Ben Crenshaw , 1982 Masters champion Craig Stadler , as well as Hale Irwin , Mark Lye , John Maginnes , Carl Paulson , Dennis Paulson and Taylor Zarzour .





, , and will host SiriusXM's post-round Masters programming. SiriusXM listeners will also hear shows hosted by current and former pros Brad Faxon , John Cook , Colt Knost , Justin Leonard and Drew Stoltz ; noted instructors and coaches Michael Breed , Jim McLean , David Armitage , Conrad Ray , Frank Darby , Brian Crowell , Trey Jones , Jeff Warne and Greg DuCharme ; as well as SiriusXM's Brian Katrek , Michael Collins , Jason Sobel , Bruce Murray , Kraig Kann , Ed Clements , George Downing , Dr. Jeremy James and Jeff Cameron .

For more information, visit masters.com or follow @TheMasters on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

