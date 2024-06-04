MASTERGRAIN acquires Fibercraft Door Company, strengthening leadership in fiberglass doors. Post this

Fibercraft has pioneered large-format fiberglass pivot door systems and expanded its capabilities in the Canadian luxury door market. By integrating Fibercraft's innovative products with MASTERGRAIN's premium offerings and extensive distribution network, this partnership will provide more choices to homeowners, builders, architects and designers across North America.

Chris Edwards, President of MASTERGRAIN, expressed his enthusiasm, "We are thrilled to welcome Fibercraft into the MASTERGRAIN family. This partnership enhances our manufacturing capabilities and instantly broadens our product offerings. Together, we will continue to develop and deliver doors with unparalleled quality and innovation to our customers."

Bruce Schaus, President of Fibercraft, shared his excitement, "Joining forces with MASTERGRAIN opens new markets for Fibercraft's products and accelerates our growth strategy. With MASTERGRAIN's support, we will innovate faster and more effectively, bringing our advanced fiberglass door systems to a broader North American market."

The union between MASTERGRAIN and Fibercraft will redefine what discerning homeowners expect from their entry door at a time when security, performance and beautification are top priorities. Building professionals can anticipate groundbreaking innovation and superior door solutions from this partnership, ensuring an unparalleled homeowner experience. Overall, this collaboration will drive more adoption of fiberglass entry door systems within the building products industry, further positioning fiberglass as the best alternative to metal, wood and vinyl.

About MASTERGRAIN

MASTERGRAIN is a leading brand of premium fiberglass doors, known for its industry-leading woodgrain replication and exceptional build quality. MASTERGRAIN benefits from expertise in precision tooling and manufacturing to provide customers with a wide range of premium door solutions. The MASTERGRAIN brand of doors combines strength and beauty like no other in the industry.

www.mastergrain.com

About Fibercraft Door Company

Fibercraft Door Company is a renowned name in the Canadian luxury door market, designing and manufacturing highly customized, large-format fiberglass pivot door systems. Known for its innovation and quality, Fibercraft delivers door solutions that meet the evolving needs of homeowners, builders, architects and designers.

www.fibercraftdoor.ca

SOURCE MASTERGRAIN

For further information: Press Contact: Name: Paul Commisso, Vice President of Marketing, MASTERGRAIN, Phone: 416-995-4926, Email: [email protected]; Press Kit: https://bit.ly/mastergrain-acquires-fibercraft-press-kit