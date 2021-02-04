Mastercam 2022 Public Beta Released for Global Testing

Many of the improvements in Mastercam 2022 are directly driven by Mastercam users and shops. Feedback from Public Beta releases, shop visits, customer surveys, and consultation with our expert industry partners create the practical, shop-driven focus that helps ensure Mastercam users' success.

Faster, more flexible multiaxis programming. As more shops seek the benefits of a single setup, multiaxis cutting strategy, Mastercam 2022 adds new techniques and strategies such as the Unified Multiaxis toolpath which allows you to select multiple pieces of input geometry to generate the toolpath pattern. Using those geometry choices, the toolpath picks the best algorithm to calculate the path. Multi-pass on Deburr toolpaths supports flat chamfered and rounded edges which gives the user added flexibility, allowing the Deburr toolpath to create a quality surface finish on larger chamfered or radiused edges.

Modeling advances. Mastercam 2022 introduces powerful mesh creation and editing capabilities that deliver a new class of modeling tools, including the ability to reconstruct models from scanned data. Being able to directly edit wireframe geometry without interacting with the dialog box speeds up design and modification work. And the Overflow UV function allows you to replace multiple surfaces with inconsistent flows with a single surface for flowline toolpaths. You can also simplify surfaces for general modeling. Overflow UV generates a single unified surface with a desired UV flow on a connected set of surfaces.



Enhanced intelligence and automation. A suite of system-wide enhancements helps automate tasks and speed your workflow. New automatic region chaining uses a "smart" approach to auto-select logical chained areas. Holemaking from imported solids is faster as Mastercam will now automatically extract appropriate information and pre-populate your programming options. Even tool imports have been made more intelligent as Mastercam will infer more tool properties from an incoming tool CAD model.

These are only a few of the new features and enhancements coming to Mastercam 2022. For more information on Mastercam's Public Beta Program, visit https://www.mastercam.com/support/customer-resources/.

About CNC Software

Founded in 1983, CNC Software, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Tolland, Connecticut, with corporate offices in Switzerland and China. The company develops Mastercam, a suite of CAD/CAM software created to reduce production time and expense with efficient machining strategies and advanced toolpath technologies like Accelerated Finishing™ and Dynamic Motion™. Mastercam is the world's #1 CAM software, with more than 274,000 installations in industries such as moldmaking, automotive, medical, aerospace, consumer products, education, and prototyping. It is distributed through an international channel of authorized Mastercam Resellers in 75 countries, providing localized sales, training, and support for 2- through 5-axis routing, milling, and turning; 2- and 4-axis wire EDM; 2D and 3D design; surface and solid modeling; artistic relief cutting; and Swiss machining. For more information, visit www.mastercam.com .

Contact: Michelle Nemeth

Phone: +1 860.875.5006

Fax: +1 860.872.1565

[email protected]



SOURCE Mastercam

Related Links

www.mastercam.com

