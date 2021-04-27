TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - LendCare Capital, a leading Canadian point-of-sale financing and technology company, announced today that it has formed an exclusive financing partnership with Massimo Motor Canada. Massimo is one of North America's growing powersports vehicle manufacturers.

The new partnership supports the continued expansion of LendCare's full credit spectrum single point-of-sale financing solutions for powersport enthusiasts across Canada, during a time of increased consumer spending on powersports vehicles and accessories.

"We are excited to introduce our partnership with Massimo Motor Canada, a company driven by their passion for powersports", said Ali Metel, CEO, LendCare Capital. "We have witnessed unprecedented growth in this sector since early 2020 and this new partnership will complement and support the heightened consumer interest in outdoor lifestyles and off-road activities".

"Our new partnership with LendCare is the perfect fit for us at a time of exciting sector growth", said Jared Holbrow, Director of Sales, Massimo Motor Canada. "We are confident in the innovative POS technology solutions that LendCare provides, and we look forward to sharing our passion for powersports with future customers all over Canada".

LendCare, one of Canada's largest powersport lenders, is leveraging FrontLine, its proprietary financing technology which allows Canadians to apply for financing from anywhere in real-time, either in-store or remotely. FrontLine is an online financing tool providing a seamless end-to-end application process, addressing the entire credit spectrum in a single POS solution, bringing customers closer to the goods and services they want in a simple, efficient way.

About LendCare Capital

LendCare is a Canadian consumer finance and technology company, which enables over 6000 businesses to increase their revenue by providing full credit spectrum financing at the point-of-sale. For over a decade, LendCare has cleared a path to provide fast, reliable, and affordable financing options for the Powersports, Auto, Retail, Home Improvement and Health sectors, while processing over $6 billion in loan applications to date. With a dedicated team of finance experts and well-established partnerships with merchants, top dealerships, and brokers, LendCare bridges the gap between credit score and customers living their best life.

About Massimo Motor

Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor Sports, LLC is a United States based Manufacturer and Distributor of UTVs (side-by-sides), ATVs, Mini-Bikes, Outdoor Products and other cutting-edge products. All products are purpose-built, designed and developed about one thing: getting people outside! Massimo is proud partners with thousands of service centers, full-line dealers and handpicked retailers to ensure each and every Massimo customer receives the best customer service and support experience possible.

