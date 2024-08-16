Massey College welcomes Principal James Orbinski

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Massey College at the University of Toronto welcomes James J. Orbinski, OC OOnt MSC, as the College's 7th Principal. Principal Orbinski is a Canadian physician, humanitarian activist, author, and scholar in global health. He is currently Professor in the Faculty of Health Science at York University in Toronto, Ontario, where he was founding director of the Dahdaleh Institute of Global Health Research. Principal Orbinski was previously CIGI Chair in Global Health Governance at the Balsillie School of International Affairs and Wilfrid Laurier University (2012-2017), and prior to that, was Chair of Global Health at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health (2010-2012) and full professor at the Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto (2003-2012). He is known for his ground-breaking research on medical humanitarianism, infectious diseases, global health governance, and more recently, the health impacts of climate change. He was International Council president of Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) at the time the organization received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1999, which he accepted on behalf of MSF. He has been a Senior Fellow at Massey College for nearly two decades.

Massey College's Governing Board Chair, Professor Akwasi Owusu-Bempah, expressed the excitement of the Board in saying "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. James Orbinski as the 7th Principal of Massey College. Dr. Orbinski's extraordinary track record of leadership, unwavering commitment to humanitarian values, and deep intellectual curiosity reflect the ethos of our institution. I am confident that Dr. Orbinski will inspire and guide our community to new heights, fostering an environment where intellectual rigor and social responsibility thrive." Upon accepting the role, Principal Orbinski wrote "Massey is a long-storied and vibrant community with great current and potential impacts in shaping the public good… I am 'eagerly ready' to take on the role of Principal in collaboration with the wider Massey membership." Referring to his long-time partner, he said that "Both Rolie and I are delighted…." The couple is planning to move into the College's Lodge with their children in the coming weeks.

In connection with his appointment as Principal of Massey College, Principal Orbinski will return to the University of Toronto as Full Professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine in the Temerty Faculty of Medicine. He will be cross-appointed to the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, where he will teach an inter-disciplinary graduate seminar, and to the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, where he will serve in the Division of Clinical Public Health. Dr. Lisa Robinson, Dean of the Temerty Faculty of Medicine at the University of Toronto, says "We are delighted to welcome Dr. James Orbinski back to Temerty Medicine in the Department of Family and Community Medicine as he brings his extensive experience as a physician, researcher and health advocate to this important leadership role."

Principal Orbinski will begin his appointment on September 1, 2024, on a part-time basis through the end of 2024 to enable a thoughtful transition both within the College and in his role at York University. At Massey, he will serve during the transition period with Acting Principal Jonathan Rose, who will step down at the end of 2024, at which time Principal Orbinski will take on the Principalship in a full-time capacity. Massey Governing Board Vice-Chair Professor Anita McGahan celebrated the extensive contributions of the Acting Principal by saying "We are deeply grateful to Professor Rose for his leadership of the College this year. He has been exemplary in leading us with enduring commitment both to the core identity of Massey and to our shared commitment to growth as a community." In 2025, Acting Principal Rose will continue as Senior Fellow at Massey College and as Professor in the Edward S. Rogers Sr. Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Toronto.

Massey College at the University of Toronto is an interdisciplinary graduate residential college founded in 1962 and located in heritage buildings designed by architect Ron Thom. The motto of the College is "dare to be wise," and its mission is to "nourish learning and serve the public good."

