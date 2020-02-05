Massage Addict Welcomes Newest Location and Franchise Partner in Kelowna BC

"I have owned franchise-based businesses for the last 5 years. As I thought about my next venture, I circled in on Healthcare because helping people is rewarding.," shares the new franchise partner Mohsina Ahmed. "Running any business takes dedication and hard work. After doing my due diligence, it was clear Massage Addict has a tried and tested business model and that they would be there every step of the way."

Massage Addict attracts quality Franchise partners with its proven business model offering low investment costs, recurring revenue, and quick return on investment. Franchise opportunities continue to flourish at Massage Addict, Canada's largest massage therapy, acupuncture and reflexology provider, due in part to the continued growth in healthcare spending. According to a report from the Canadian Institute of Health Information, healthcare spending for 2019 was expected to be over $264 billion, which was a 4% increase over 2018 spending.

"Mohsina has a successful history in operating franchise businesses, it was clear from the start she would make a great addition to the Massage Addict family," says Caroline Kolompar, President of Massage Addict. "We continue to advance the Company's growth strategy in 2020 by opening new locations and attracting quality franchise partners. We are excited to announce the addition of Mohsina and the Kelowna clinic to our rapidly expanding network."

Massage Addict has clinics nationwide from British Columbia to Newfoundland. Visit www.massageaddict.ca for more information including clinic locations and operating hours.

About Massage Addict

Massage Addict is the largest and fastest growing therapeutic provider of massage therapy, acupuncture and reflexology in Canada. Since 2008, the Canadian owned and operated healthcare franchise has offered high-quality, therapeutic treatments. Massage Addict has over 1,400 practicing therapists, recruiting only the highest caliber of Registered Massage Therapists, Registered Acupuncturists and Certified Reflexologists across Canada. Massage Addict offers a range of therapeutic services to help clients manage pain, stress, anxiety, injury, and muscle tension, as well as increase energy levels and enhance general health.

