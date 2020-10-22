Massage Addict Opens its 100th Clinic

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - This week, Massage Addict celebrates a milestone; the opening of its 100th clinic, in St. John's, Newfoundland. Since 2014, the Canadian Owned and operated franchise has opened more than 60 new clinics coast-to-coast, with a further 50 territories identified for development over the next 5 years.

Massage Addict 100th clinic. St-John's Newfoundland. (CNW Group/Massage Addict)

With clinics in every province, Massage Addict is a premier provider of therapeutic treatments including Massage Therapy, Chiropractic Care, Acupuncture and Reflexology. Massage Addict is a well know, and trusted, brand with over 1500 high-quality therapists who address a variety of client symptoms. In fact, more than 60,000 treatments are provided to clients each month, and 80% of clients return monthly for ongoing acute and preventative care.

"Health care is one of the fastest growing industries in Canada. With our focus on excellence in client care combined with the fact that 85% of our clients coming to us for help with pain management, stress and anxiety, we are well-positioned to succeed in the coming years," says CEO Fraser Clarke.

This forecasted continuation of growth is supported by the strength of the business model. The system is proven: Initial investment and start-up costs are low; recurring revenue is a given, the return on investment is quick; and there is best-in-class head office support ensuring franchise partners have the tools they need for success.

As the owner of the new Massage Addict St. John's East, Louisa Gillespie is seeing this first-hand. "Being the 100th clinic is really a testament to the ongoing success of the brand, and it gives us peace of mind to know that we are part of a system with a proven track record."

About Massage Addict

Massage Addict is the premier provider of massage therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture, and reflexology in Canada. Since 2008, the Canadian owned-and-operated health care franchise has offered high-quality therapeutic treatments. Massage Addict has over 1,500 practicing therapists, and recruits only the highest caliber of Registered Massage Therapists, Licensed Chiropractors, Registered Acupuncturists and Certified Reflexologists. Massage Addict offers a range of therapeutic services to help clients manage pain, stress, anxiety, injuries and muscle tension, as well as to increase energy levels and enhance general health. Massage Addict is a proud partner of The Arthritis Society.

SOURCE Massage Addict

For further information: Patrick Cadieux, 416-625-4387, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.massageaddict.ca

