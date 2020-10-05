Massage Addict Adds Chiropratic Care to Its Therapeutic Services Offering

In keeping with this vision, Massage Addict began offering reflexology in 2018 and followed with the launch of acupuncture 2019.

As of September 2020, Chiropractic Care joined massage therapy, reflexology and acupuncture as an available therapeutic treatment option at Massage Addict clinics across Canada.

By offering four complementary services; each provided by registered, licensed and/or certified health care professionals – Massage Addict has become a destination for wellness, dedicated to helping Canadians manage pain, stress, anxiety, injury, and muscle tension, as well as increase in energy levels and enhance general health.

"We are pleased to be able to provide a place where Canadians can work with a compliment of Healthcare Professionals to help manage the symptoms and conditions for which they visit our clinics," says Fraser Clarke, Chief Executive Office of Massage Addict.

85% of Massage Addict's clientele seek relief for pain management, stress and anxiety. Chiropractic care is best known for its ability to help with conditions such as chronic back and neck pain, migraine headaches, sciatica and carpal tunnel syndrome.

"Our clients have long told us that they were interested in the ability to choose between multiple therapeutic services. Chiropractic care was a natural fit especially considering the synergies between the reasons why people seek chiropractic services and the reasons our clientele visits Massage Addict." Says Clarke

At its core, Massage Addict is committed to the wellbeing of its clientele, hiring only the highest calibre service providers, who are 100% dedicated to delivering customized treatments, and treatment plans, to clients to help provide relief for their concerns.

About Massage Addict

Massage Addict is the premier provider of massage therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture and reflexology in Canada. Since 2008, the Canadian owned and operated healthcare franchise has offered high-quality, therapeutic treatments. Massage Addict has over 1,500 practicing therapists, and recruits only the highest caliber of Registered Massage Therapists, Licensed Chiropractors, Registered Acupuncturists and Certified Reflexologists. Massage Addict offers a range of therapeutic services to help clients manage pain, stress, anxiety, injury, and muscle tension, as well as increase energy levels and enhance general health. Massage Addict is a proud partner of The Arthritis Society.

