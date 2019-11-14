Mass Telecast and Q India partner on satellite delivery

Partnership opens new distribution opportunities for Q India

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU; OTCQB: QYOUF) today announced that Q India, its flagship channel targeting Young India with leading digital content from India's top creators, has partnered with Delhi based Mass Telecast Pvt. Ltd. to deliver channel content via satellite throughout the country. This exclusive content sharing and delivery partnership will result in Q India being available via InSat 4B @ 83 degrees East enabling new distribution agreements across rural and urban India.

Mass Telecast currently operates five channels throughout the region via its channel license agreements with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Q India will replace a channel formerly known as MUBUTV effective immediately. India currently has approximately 195M television households representing a potential viewing population of 780M, making it the world's second largest market in terms of homes with television.

Q India has continued to grow the reach of its leading Hindi language channel for Young India featuring India's top digital creators and influencers. Current distribution partners include TATA Sky, Airtel DTH, JioTV, Sony Liv, ZEE5 & Dish "Watcho".

Vicky Kumar, Managing Director of Mass Telecasting commented, "We recognized that Q India is quickly catching on with its programming from top digital creators that Young India is looking for. It's very exciting for us to create a content sharing and distribution partnership that can leverage the vast potential for more reach to homes across India via satellite for this exciting and emerging new channel."

Sunder Aaron, Co-Founder and General Manager of Q India added, "Q India continues to grow our distribution through a combination of traditional broadcast, OTT and mobile partnerships. With television continuing to be a thriving marketplace here in India, it is a big move forward for us to be able to leverage satellite delivery to reach more viewers in rural and urban India, and have targeted adding reach of 30 to 40 million additional households in the next two quarters. We believe this is another big step forward in finding more ways to drive larger viewership and ensuing ad revenues."

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media is a growing global media company powered by creators and influencers. We curate, package and market premium content from leading digital video creators for multiscreen & multi platform distribution. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony. QYOU's millennial and Gen Z-focused products include linear television networks, genre-based series, influencer marketing campaigns, mobile apps, and video-on-demand formats. QYOU Media content reaches more than 500 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com

About Mass Telecast Pvt. Ltd:

Mass Telecast Pvt. Ltd. is a Delhi based company broadcasting multiple channels for rural and urban India. The company holds licenses with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowing it to deliver these channels via satellite across the country.

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

For further information: Faye Ratliff, Platform Communications - for QYOU Media, +44 (0) 207 486 4900, qyou@platformcomms.com; Jeff Walker, Investor Relations - for QYOU Media, + 1 403 221 0915, jeff@howardgroupinc.com

Related Links

http://theqyou.com/

