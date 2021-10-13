Mass Casualty Commission Announces Proceedings Schedule

TRURO, NS and HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Mass Casualty Commission (the Commission) is releasing a calendar of proceedings for fall 2021 and winter 2022, as well as a list of Foundational Documents sharing the facts of what happened on April 18 and 19, 2020, that the public can expect this winter.

The purpose of Foundational Documents is to help the Commission share what has been learned to date in the investigation in an efficient and succinct way. They will be entered as exhibits during public hearings and posted to the Commission's website.

In collaboration with Participants, the Commission has adjusted the timing of public proceedings to ensure that the most accurate and up to date information is shared with Nova Scotians and Canadians. Throughout the fall, Participants, who include family members and organizations with a direct interest in the inquiry, are being asked to review the draft Foundational Documents and provide input and identify any gaps or omissions. Hearings will still take place where the facts of what happened will be shared with the public; this has not changed.

There are a number of reasons for the adjusted timing. The disclosure process, including gathering information and redacting sensitive and private details, has taken longer than anticipated. Important information about what happened during the April 2020 mass casualty continues to come in through information in disclosure and from the public; new witnesses and leads have come forward, and the investigations team continues to conduct witness interviews and follow new leads.

"The contribution of all those who have come forward is greatly appreciated," said Barbara McLean, Investigations Director. "We encourage anyone with any information to get in touch with us. There is no fact too small. We are following up and adding new information and details as the process continues."

Public proceedings will begin in late January 2022, with hearings to start in February and continue in the following months. A calendar of proceedings for fall 2021 and winter 2022 is available on the Commission website. The Commission continues to be on track to complete its interim report in May 2022 and its final report by November 2022.

This adjusted schedule will give more time for Participants involved in the first phase of the Commission's work (establishing What Happened) to review the evidence and information and provide input into the draft Foundational Documents. A list of the Foundational Documents for the Phase 1 work is available below and on the Commission's website.

"We want to ensure we continue collaborating with the Participants throughout our process. They are working with the Commission to make sure that the factual record is as accurate and complete as possible," said Emily Hill, Senior Commission Counsel, Mass Casualty Commission. "This is why it is vital that Participants, their counsel and the Commission have dedicated time to review and discuss the draft Foundational Documents. Once this review has taken place, the areas that require further investigation and exploration will be identified, and the Foundational Documents, which link to source materials, will be made public."

About Foundational Documents

Foundational Documents organize and share the large volumes of information gathered by the Commission. To date, the Commission has gathered and analyzed close to 40,000 pages of evidence and 230 video and audio files, in addition to information collected through the Commission's own investigations, witness interviews and site visits. The Commission will welcome feedback on Foundational Documents even after they have been shared publicly, and will be making updates to the documents as new information is received. You can read more about the process for establishing Foundational Documents and find the list below on our website.

Location-based Foundational Documents

Community Perspective in Portapique ( April 18-19, 2020 )

( ) First Responders in Portapique ( April 18-19, 2020 )

( ) Perimeter Containment in Portapique ( April 18-19, 2020 )

( ) Ventura Drive, Debert (overnight April 19, 2020 )

(overnight ) Hunter Road, Wentworth ( April 19, 2020 )

( ) Wentworth ( April 19, 2020 )

( ) Glenholme, Highway 4 ( April 19, 2020 )

) Plains Road, Debert ( April 19, 2020 )

( ) Onslow Fire Hall , Onslow ( April 19, 2020 )

, Onslow ( ) Shubenacadie Cloverleaf ( April 19, 2020 )

) Highway 224, between Shubenacadie and Milford ( April 19, 2020 )

and ( ) Enfield ( April 19, 2020 )

Topic-based Foundational Documents

Truro Police Services involvement during Events ( April 18-19, 2020 )

Police Services involvement during Events ( ) Emergency Response Team Response ( April 18-19, 2020 )

) Mock Police Car ( April 18-19, 2020 )

) Air Support ( April 18-19, 2020 )

) Public Alerting ( April 18-19, 2020 )

) RCMP Command Decisions ( April 18-19, 2020 )

) Police Response in HRM ( April 18-19, 2020 )

Note: This list is not exhaustive and there will be additional Foundational Documents developed during Phase 2 of the Commission's work exploring the issues in our mandate.

