MaskOntario.com is Delivering Peace of Mind COVID Testing to Anyone's Door While Donating to Our Community's Youth Centers that Supports the Safe Reopening of Schools and Summer Programming

The Mission: Weekly asymptomatic testing for our youth and the essential heroes on the frontlines that support them. One test per week per household could greatly affect the course of the pandemic, never mind if the whole household is tested. By keeping costs low and with the ease of being able to administer the test from someone's home the hope is that testing can be done on a weekly basis to effectively eradicate the virus.

The Plan: Affordable solutions for weekly asymptomatic COVID testing for our youth starting at $25 a test. A donation of one test is being made for every ten sold, and the 3M N95 9210+ are donated at a rate of one respirator for every one sold. By making these tools affordable with easy access through the distribution lines in place we are delivering these tests same to next day and local pickup locations, the main one is 969 Queen St East, Toronto.

The Thanks: Thank you BGC Toronto and Eastview Kiwanis, new name but same legacy as the Boys and Girls Club, for being part of the initiative and for the 100+ years of creating opportunities for youth in Regent Park, Cabbagetown, Trinity Bellwoods, across Canada, and even the Caribbean. For programs, festivals, and how to help visit BGCtk.org.

If you can help by offering us a pop-up location to distribute from, suggestions of any community driven programs that need support with battling outbreaks, any volunteers to support the initiative, anyone with a social media presence that can share our initiative to educate and inform the community, please email [email protected].

"We have currently donated more tests than we have sold, which is why we stand behind our motto of people before profit and hope you will too."

SOURCE Mask Ontario Inc

For further information: Brandon McAlister, 6476558375, 969 Queen St East, Toronto