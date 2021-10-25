Masco Canada Director named to Women Executive Network's (WXN) 2021 list of Canada's Most Powerful Women

Lindsay joined Masco Canada in 2002 in the customer service department based in St Thomas, Ontario, where her role evolved into several progressive positions within forecasting, analytics and sales, leading some of Masco's largest retail customers. After being identified as top talent for Masco Canada, Lindsay's exceptional performance saw her tasked with forming a new vision to run Masco's plumbing portfolio as Director of Product Management in 2019.

"Lindsay's keen intellect and passion for business, coupled with her tenacity and bold sense of courage sets her apart. She is a true leader, inspiring others and consistently conducting herself with grace and courage. We couldn't be prouder to celebrate her incredibly well-deserved achievement in making WXN's 2021 list of Canada's most powerful women", says Erika Karch, Vice President, Marketing, Retail Sales, Ecommerce at Masco Canada.

"I am grateful for the support that has been offered to me throughout my 22 years with Masco. It is my hope that I can also help encourage and develop women in our organization and industry to achieve their goals. I am inspired by the work that our organization has been doing around creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture, and look forward to supporting ongoing initiatives like our EmpowHER women's network."

Lindsay can not only offer a broad perspective on her role as a leader at Masco, but also in her community. Having founded "Believe Army" in 2011 to raise awareness for ALS, Lindsay's leadership efforts have raised over $1 million for the cause. Lindsay is also an engaged committee member for the Hospice of Elgin and sits on the Canadian Institute of Plumbing and Heating Women's Network committee.

Masco Supports and Fosters Female Employees with EmpowHer Network

Masco Canada's support for elevating women spans beyond its submission of Ms. Barber's award nomination. The company launched its EmpowHer Network – an internal initiative dedicated to empowering women within the organization. Launched in 2021, the female-led network organizes monthly events covering topics including work, career, health and wellbeing and is a resource available to female employees at all levels. The network serves as a space for embracing diversity, peer learning, growth and championing women to tap into their full potential - both personally and professionally.

The Top 100 Awards span the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, with the winners selected by WXN's Diversity Council of Canada. Past award winners include some of Canada's most iconic women: The Honourable Dr. Jean Augustine, the first African-Canadian woman elected to the House of Commons; Melissa Grelo, co-host of CTV's The Social; Dr. Shawna Pandya, scientist-astronaut candidate; Michele Romanow, tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist; and Susan Aglukark, award-winning musician.

