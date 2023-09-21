Mary Brown's Chicken joins forces with The Remix Project for the second installment of Tasty Mix, a project in support of aspiring Canadian DJs

10 emerging DJs from the GTA will receive mentorship, exposure and collaboration opportunities as the initiative expands in its second iteration

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Mary Brown's Chicken, one of Canada's fastest-growing restaurant chains, announced they will be joining forces with The Remix Project, a Canadian organization that offers professional arts training across multiple industries to talented young creatives, for the second installment of the coveted Tasty Mix program. Designed to amplify the stories and sounds of emerging Canadian DJs, the second iteration of the program will spotlight 10 DJs from The Remix Project's alumni program and offer even more opportunities for exposure, funding and creative collaboration.

Following suit of the first installment, Tasty Mix 2.0 will culminate in a 10-part YouTube series, where each DJ will perform a recorded set. Every other Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT, a new set will be released on the Mary Brown's Chicken YouTube Channel.

"The Remix Project and Mary Brown's Chicken share a passion for uplifting local communities and making sure their voices are heard," says Jeff Barlow, Chief Marketing Officer of MBI Brands. "When thinking about how we could evolve Tasty Mix into something even more meaningful for Canadian artists, The Remix Project was the perfect partner to help guide us."

"We are grateful for organizations like Mary Brown's Chicken, who provide opportunities and support for creatives in our communities," said Bryan Brock, Director of Strategic Partnerships at The Remix Project. "Their vision for Tasty Mix is an exciting opportunity for aspiring Canadian DJs who are looking to learn and grow."

In support of the program, Mary Brown's Chicken has proudly donated high-tech production equipment to The Remix Project studio.

The 10 DJs joining the second Tasty Mix cohort include: (in alphabetical order)

Tasty Mix launched in January 2023 as a 10-part YouTube series featuring DJs from all corners of Canada. Participants were invited to mix it up with the renowned DJ Charlie B at Cherry Beach Sound studio in Toronto, where the sessions were recorded and streamed on the Mary Brown's Chicken YouTube channel. You can watch all 10 episodes now at youtube.com/@marybrownsofficial.

More about Mary Brown's Chicken

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 244 locations across Canada and counting. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. The brand started out with only three stores but as its reputation grew for quality, mouth-watering food, so did the franchise. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's is proudly the Official Chicken Restaurant of the Toronto Blue Jays.™ Mary Brown's boasts 18 years of consecutive same-store sales growth and has been awarded the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 13 consecutive years. To learn more about Mary Brown's, please visit www.marybrowns.com.

About The Remix Project

The Remix Project is a non-profit charitable organization that helps level the playing field for talented youth who face barriers pursuing careers in the creative arts and entertainment industries. Through multidisciplinary arts training, students focus on personal and professional development, while strengthening the creative community and helping to make the next generation of industry leaders. The Remix Project's flagship facility is located in the heart of the city in downtown Toronto, on the 5th floor of the Daniels Waterfront City of the Arts building. Remix provides a 5,000 sq. ft. training facility that includes collaborative workspace, state of the art recording studio, DJ lab, performance space, photography studio, and production suite. For more information about The Remix Project, please visit www.theremixproject.com.

