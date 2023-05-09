Mary Brown's Chicken celebrates fifth consecutive win as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and receives Foodservice & Hospitality Magazine's Company of the Year award

The wins are a testament to the 100 per cent Canadian owned and operated quick-service restaurant brand's exponential growth and devotion to employees, franchisees and vendors

TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Mary Brown's Chicken today announced it has been recognized as one of the 2023 Canada's Best Managed Companies , winning the award for the fifth consecutive year. The brand holds the exclusive Gold Standard designation, given to companies earning the designation for four to six consecutive years.

Canada's Best Managed Companies program spotlights the top privately-owned Canadian companies. The program involves a meticulous evaluation process that examines a company's management skills and practices. Canada's Best Managed Companies demonstrate leadership in areas such as adaptability, strategic planning, employee wellbeing and customer relationships.

Mary Brown's was also recently named Foodservice & Hospitality Magazine's Company of the Year for 2022. The award goes to an organization demonstrating significant innovations and accomplishments, meaningful impact on the industry and community spirit. Considered the Academy Awards of the dynamic $90-billion foodservice and hospitality industry, Mary Brown's was selected from among hundreds of nominees.

Both awards acknowledge Mary Brown's remarkable growth trajectory, opening over 50 stores across Canada in 2021/2022 with another 40 planned in the next twelve months. They also highlight the brand's unflinching commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace, demonstrated through mandating the hiring of women, young adults and visible minorities, including in director and executive roles. In addition, Mary Brown's makes corporate culture and employee engagement a top priority, fostering a warm, family atmosphere, holding frequent social events, and maintaining an open concept/open door approach. The brand is equally committed to supporting its Canadian vendors, Canadian farmers and the Canadian communities Mary Brown's stores call home.

Mary Brown's Chicken was also chosen as the 2023 Canadian Franchise Association's Outstanding Corporate Citizen Award recipient, based on its community involvement. The victory acknowledges Mary Brown's many philanthropic initiatives including its sponsorship of BGC Canada (formerly Boys and Girls Clubs), providing $335,000 in relief support for Hurricane Fiona victims as well as hundreds of food drops to front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a proud Canadian company that cares deeply about its employees, franchisees, vendors and the communities in which we operate, it is incredibly rewarding to be recognized with these awards," said Hadi Chahin, CEO of MBI Brands, parent company of Mary Brown's Chicken. "Our priority is and always will be, not only producing an incredibly delicious menu, but also operating our business with integrity and respect for all."

"This year's Best Managed winners displayed courage, resourcefulness, and creativity as they explored new avenues for advancement," said Lorrie King, Deloitte partner and co-leader for Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "We're extremely proud to recognize the impressive achievements of companies such as Mary Brown's Chicken in this particularly rapidly evolving business world. Their successes demonstrate the importance of strong leadership and forethought in driving long-term growth."

About Mary Brown's Chicken

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 240 locations across Canada and growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned and operated since 1969. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's boasts 18 years of consecutive same-store sales growth and has been awarded the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 13 consecutive years. To learn more about Mary Brown's, please visit www.marybrowns.com.

About MBI Brands Inc.

MBI Brands Inc. is one of Canada's largest privately held restaurant companies. The Company currently franchises and/or operates two premium QSR brands: Mary Brown's Chicken and Fat Bastard Burrito. Both brands have established MBI Brands as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice, serving premium products, and delivering exceptional service. MBI Brands Inc. has well over 300 restaurants in Canada with 50+ more planned to open in the next twelve months. For more information about MBI Brands Inc, please visit https://mbibrands.com/ .

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for private Canadian-owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Saleforce, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca .

SOURCE Mary Brown''s Chicken

For further information: Cherise Williams, rock-it promotions, [email protected]