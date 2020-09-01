Marwick Marketing (BC's Premier Google Partner Agency) Makes Landmark Expansion into the UK

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Marwick Marketing, a BC-based digital marketing agency, has expanded its operations into South West England. Expanding means that Marwick Marketing has become one of only two Google Premier Partner agencies in the area helping boost the UK's economy, while continuing to support Canadian businesses.

Expansion is one of the ways Marwick Marketing is building off the positive momentum that's been established through its work helping local BC businesses before and during the pandemic. Launching into new markets will enable the company to continue supporting its local clients and the local economy in BC.

"The decision to expand during a pandemic was a strategic one. We recognized the fact that the recent events of 2020 have had a detrimental effect on businesses and that they need our help now more than ever," says Christian Thomson, CEO of Marwick Marketing. "This is an opportunity for us to enter a new business frontier and we are humbled to be able to expand our reach and become one of two Premier Google Partner agencies helping businesses in and around South West England as well as continue helping Canadian businesses flourish in a time when our economy really needs it."

Throughout 2020, Marwick Marketing has helped Canadian businesses stay afloat and thrive. Small to medium sized businesses including, Active Baby , Birken Lakeside Resort , Bark Busters, School of Music and Dance , and Freeride Boardshop are a few examples of BC companies Marwick Marketing has helped grow during one of the most challenging times in our history.

Being defined as a Premier Google Partner is no small feat. With a large number of digital marketing agencies in the marketplace, Google distinguishes the best performing agencies through its highly respected partner program, with only the top 5 per cent in North America and Europe qualifying for the Google Premier Partner status. Holding this status means that Marwick is a top-performing digital marketing agency with demonstrated Google Ads expertise and client revenue growth as well as sustained growth in their client base. This also means Marwick Marketing is a leading digital marketing agency recognized by Google that manages higher spending and meets Google performance requirements by delivering solid overall ads revenue and growth. Now in its eighth year of business, Marwick Marketing has grown 15 per cent so far in 2020 despite the challenges the pandemic has brought.

From start-up to superstar, Marwick Marketing has established itself as an industry leader in the digital marketing realm. It placed 11th out of 500,000 of the fastest growing companies in BC by Business in Vancouver Magazine in 2020 and shortlisted for the 2020 Canadian Search Awards .

About Marwick Marketing

Founded in 2012, Marwick Marketing has grown into a leading digital marketing agency and was honored to receive the Premier Google Partner badge from Google. Marwick Marketing has also been a finalist at the 2020 Small Business BC Awards. Marwick prides itself on its work with SEO, Google Ads, social media, and website design. In 2019, Marwick Marketing was listed as the 18th fastest-growing company in British Columbia. It's also the highest-rated digital marketing agency in Canada based on Google reviews. To learn more about Marwick Marketing, visit https://www.marwickmarketing.com .

SOURCE Marwick Marketing

For further information: media assets or to schedule interviews, please contact: Theodora Jean, Founder, Coldwater Communications, C: 236-985-4100, E: [email protected]; www.coldwater-communications.ca

Related Links

https://www.marwickmarketing.com/

