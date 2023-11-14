MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES Q3 2023 RESULTS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSXV: MAR.UN) reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. This press release should be read in conjunction with the REIT's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("Q3 2023 MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, which are available on the REIT's website at www.marwestreit.com and at www.sedarplus.ca1.

"We are closing in on a full year of operations with our current portfolio, which has generated $0.0727 per Unit of AFFO for the first nine months of 2023, an increase of 37.95% over the prior year same period." commented Mr. William Martens, Chief Executive Officer of the REIT. "Distribution increases of 2% have been implemented effective to Unitholders on August 31, 2023."

Q3 2023 Quarterly Highlights

Same Property Net Operating Income 1 (" Same Property NOI ") increased by 11.51% the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to same period 2022

(" ") increased by 11.51% the three months ended compared to same period 2022 Reported funds from operations (" FFO ") per Unit of $0.0298 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 , compared to $0.0250 for 2022

") per Unit of for the three months ended , compared to for 2022 Reported adjusted funds from operations (" AFFO ") per Unit of $0.0292 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 , compared to $0.0228 for 2022

") per Unit of for the three months ended , compared to for 2022 Reported Net Asset Value (" NAV ") per Unit of $1.66 at September 30, 2023 compared to $1.44 at December 31, 2022

") per Unit of at compared to at Average occupancy rate of 99.52% reported for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to 98.33% in the same period 2022

compared to 98.33% in the same period 2022 Weighted average months to mortgage maturity of 70.29 months

Operations Summary

















Three months ended Nine months ended







September 30

September 30



Portfolio Operation Information 2023 2022 2023 2022



Number of properties 4 3 4 3



Number of suites 516 363 516 363



Average Occupancy Rate 99.52 % 98.33 % 98.98 % 96.43 %



Average rental rate to date $1,541 $1,502 $1,534 $1,507



















Three months ended Nine months ended







September 30

September 30



Reconciliation of Same Property NOI2 to IFRS 2023 2022 2023 2022



Revenue from investment properties $ 1,734,311 $ 1,679,766 $ 5,177,770 $ 4,917,811



Expenses:











Property operating expenses 427,168 471,153 1,326,646 1,522,136



Realty taxes 155,556 175,924 456,172 487,447



Total property operating expenses 582,724 647,077 1,782,818 2,009,583



Same Property NOI2 $ 1,151,587 $ 1,032,689 $ 3,394,952 $ 2,908,228





1 This news release contains certain non-IFRS and other financial measures. Refer to "Notice with respect to Non-IFRS Measures" in this news release for a complete list of measures and their meaning. 2 Same Property Portfolio consists of 3 multi-residential properties owned by the REIT for comparable periods in Q3 2023 and Q2 2022 – See "Notice with respect to Non-IFRS Measures" below.



Reconciliation of Debt-to-Gross Book Value ratio







Total interest-bearing debt $ 101,111,169





Total assets on balance sheet 135,353,656





Debt-to-Gross Book Value ratio 74.70 %















Reconciliation of Debt Service Coverage ratio









Net Operating Income for the period ended September 30, 2023 $ 4,740,501





Mortgage payments for the period ended September 30, 2023 3,674,472





Debt Service Coverage ratio 1.29





Weighted average term to maturity on fixed rate debt 70.29





Weighted average interest rate on fixed debt 3.01 %







Financial Summary

The REIT generated FFO and AFFO per Unit of $0.0298 and $0.0292 respectively, during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Reconciliation of Net Income and Comprehensive

Income to FFO and AFFO Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30

September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue from investment properties $ 2,496,143 $ 1,679,767 $ 7,437,591 $ 4,917,812 Property operating expenses (610,127) (463,054) (2,019,516) (1,524,036) Realty taxes (225,858) (174,024) (677,574) (485,547) Net Operating Income 1,660,158 1,042,689 4,740,501 2,908,229 NOI Margin 66.51 % 62.07 % 63.74 % 59.14 % General and administrative (192,556) (151,366) (578,612) (506,843) Finance costs (928,651) (444,889) (2,812,633) (1,357,276) Fair value gain (loss) on:







Investment properties 695,272 677,493 3,173,043 4,641,034 Unit-based compensation (3,612) 5,233 55,011 15,745 Warrants liability - - - 21,359 Exchangeable Units 433,652 108,414 3,143,970 542,064 Net income and







comprehensive income $ 1,664,263 $ 1,237,574 $ 7,721,280 $ 6,264,312



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30 September 30 Reconciliation of FFO 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income and comprehensive income 1,664,263 1,237,574 7,721,280 6,264,312 Distributions on Exchangeable Units 41,196 40,670 122,500 122,010 Fair value gain on investment properties (695,272) (677,493) (3,173,043) (4,641,034) Fair value loss (gain) on unit-based compensation 3,612 (5,233) (55,011) (15,745) Fair value gain on warrant liability - - - (21,359) Fair value gain on Exchangeable Units (433,652) (108,414) (3,143,970) (542,064) FFO 580,147 487,104 1,471,756 1,166,120 Weighted average number of Units 19,498,838 19,508,838 19,502,098 19,584,582 FFO/unit $ 0.0298 $ 0.0250 $ 0.0755 $ 0.0595









Reconciliation of AFFO







FFO $ 580,147 $ 487,104 $ 1,471,756 $ 1,166,120 Capital expenditures (5,297) (30,222) (42,169) (102,143) Leasing costs (6,430) (12,285) (11,758) (31,815) AFFO 568,420 444,597 1,417,829 1,032,162 Weighted average number of Units 19,498,838 19,508,838 19,502,098 19,584,582 AFFO/unit $ 0.0292 $ 0.0228 $ 0.0727 $ 0.0527 AFFO payout ratio 13.04 % 16.45 % 15.54 % 21.35 %











NAV and NAV per Unit Reconciliation At September 30, 2023 At December 31, 2022 Unitholders' Equity $ 26,631,448 $ 19,014,023 Exchangeable Units 6,071,113 9,215,083 NAV 32,702,561 28,229,106 Trust Units 8,657,564 8,667,564 Exchangeable Units 10,841,274 10,841,274 Deferred Units 152,817 110,036 Total Units oustanding 19,651,655 19,618,874 NAV per unit $ 1.66 $ 1.44

The overall increase in NAV from $1.44 at December 31, 2022 to $1.66 at September 30, 2023, was primarily due to the increase in the valuation of investment property due to changes in market conditions throughout all properties, such as increases in estimated 12-month stabilized NOI due to market rent increases in properties where allowable, and the paydown of mortgages in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

Outlook

Management is focused on growing the portfolio and Unitholder value through increasing rental rates where the market allows, future acquisition opportunities that will increase the overall size and performance of the REIT, as well as maintaining a manageable debt structure. The majority of the REIT's debt is insured by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation ("CMHC"), the REIT's mortgages all have fixed rates with an average remaining mortgage term of over five years. In the next 12 months, the Element Phase I mortgage matures on January 1, 2024 with a principal payment of $6,007,297 due. It is management's expectation that this mortgage will be refinanced using CMHC insurance, although there is no guarantee that the mortgage refinancing using CMHC insurance will occur. The REIT is in discussion with the current lender to extend the current conventional mortgage while the CMHC approval process finalizes and a new lender is secured.

Management believes the organic growth in NAV, as well as lowering the REIT's Debt to Gross-Book-Value ratio, due to paydown of debt over the mortgage terms, is a positive outcome of the REIT's higher leveraged position which is expected to further increase the NAV per Unit over time.

Management anticipates that demand for rental housing will remain strong in the coming quarters due to insufficient housing supply and low construction activity that currently exists in the Canadian market.

About Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated open-ended trust governed by the laws of the Province of Manitoba. The REIT was formed to provide holders of Units with the opportunity to invest in the Canadian multi-family rental sector through the ownership of high-quality income-producing properties, with an initial focus on stable markets throughout Western Canada.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's views of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward‐looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward‐looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward‐looking statements, including the risks described in the REIT's latest annual information form and management's discussion and analysis. The payment of cash distributions, and the amount of such cash distributions, will be dependent upon a number of factors, including but not limited to the financial performance, financial condition and financial requirements of the REIT. Although management of the REIT believes that the expectations reflected in forward‐looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward‐looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the REIT disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward‐looking statements or otherwise.

Notice with respect to Non-IFRS Measures Disclosure

The REIT's financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition to IFRS measures, this news release and the REIT's Q3 2023 MD&A disclose certain non-IFRS financial measures that are commonly used by Canadian real estate investment trusts as an indicator of performance. Non-IFRS measures and ratios include the following:

Net Operating Income ("NOI")

The Trust calculates net operating income as revenue less property operating expenses such as utilities, repairs and maintenance and realty taxes. Charges for interest or other expenses not specific to the day‑to‑day operations of the Trust's properties are not included. The Trust regards NOI as an important measure of the income generated by income-producing properties and is used by management in evaluating the performance of the Trust's properties. NOI is also a key input in determining the value of the Trust's properties. For reconciliation to IFRS measures, refer to "Financial Operations and Results" in the REIT's Q3 2023 MD&A

Funds from Operations ("FFO")

The Trust calculates FFO substantially in accordance with the guidelines set out in the white paper titled "White Paper on Funds from Operations & Adjusted Funds from Operations for IFRS" by the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALpac") as revised in January 2022. FFO is defined as IFRS consolidated net income adjusted for items such as unrealized changes in the fair value of the investment properties, effects of puttable instruments classified as financial liabilities and changes in fair value of financial instruments and derivatives. FFO should not be construed as an alternative to net income or cash flows provided by or used in operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS. The Trust regards FFO as a key measure of operating performance. For reconciliation to IFRS measures, refer to "Financial Operations and Results" in the REIT's Q3 2023 MD&A

Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO")

The Trust calculates AFFO substantially in accordance with the guidelines set out in the white paper titled "White Paper on Funds from Operations & Adjusted Funds from Operations for IFRS" by REALpac as revised in January 2022. AFFO is defined as FFO adjusted for items such as maintenance capital expenditures and straight‑line rental revenue differences. AFFO should not be construed as an alternative to net income or cash flows provided by or used in operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS. The Trust regards AFFO as a key measure of operating performance. The Trust also uses AFFO in assessing its capacity to make distributions. For reconciliation to IFRS measures, refer to "Financial Operations and Results" in the REIT's Q3 2023 MD&A

The following other non‑IFRS measures are defined as follows:

"FFO per unit" is calculated as FFO divided by the weighted average number of Trust Units and Exchangeable Units of the Partnership outstanding over the period.

"AFFO per unit" is calculated as AFFO divided by the weighted average number of Trust Units and Exchangeable Units of the Partnership outstanding over the period.

"AFFO Payout Ratio" is the proportion of the total distributions on Trust Units and Exchangeable Units of the Partnership to AFFO per Unit.

"Net Asset Value" is calculated as the sum of unitholders' equity and Exchangeable Units

"Net Asset Value per Unit" or "NAV per Unit" is calculated as the sum of unitholders' equity and Exchangeable Units divided by the sum of Trust Units, Exchangeable Units and Deferred Units outstanding at the end of the period.

"Debt‑to‑Gross Book Value ratio" is calculated by dividing total interest‑bearing debt consisting of mortgages by total assets and is used as the REIT's primary measure of its leverage.

"Debt Service Coverage ratio" is the ratio of NOI to total debt service consisting of interest expenses recorded as finance costs and principal payments on mortgages.

"Stabilized net operating income" is the estimated 12-month net operating income that a property could generate at full occupancy, less a vacancy rate and stable operating expenses.

"Average occupancy rate" is defined as the ratio of occupied suites to the total suites in the portfolio for the period.

"Same Property NOI" is defined as Net Operating Income from properties owned by the REIT throughout comparative periods, which removes the impact of situations that result in the comparative period to be less meaningful, such as acquisitions, or properties going through a lease-up period.

Management believes that these measures are helpful to investors because, while not necessarily calculated comparably among issuers, they are widely recognized measures of the REIT's performance and tend to provide a relevant basis for comparison among real estate entities. These non-IFRS financial measures are not defined under IFRS and are not intended to represent financial performance, financial position or cash flows for the period and should not be viewed as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The above measures are not standardized under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of the REIT. Readers should be further cautioned that the above measures as calculated by the REIT may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. For further information, refer to the sections entitled "Non-IFRS measures" and "Financial Operations and Results" in the REIT's Q3 2023 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference herein, for further information (available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca or the REIT's website www.marwestreit.com).

