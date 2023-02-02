MONTRÉAL, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Transplant Québec is pleased to announce that Martine Bouchard has been appointed to the position of executive director. In that capacity, she will have a mandate to exercise unifying leadership by building consensus, mobilizing leading actors across the community at the provincial, national and international levels, and developing the expertise required to effect a real transformation of the organ donation and transplantation system. "Everywhere she has been, Ms. Bouchard has distinguished herself through her strategic vision, spirit of collaboration and exemplary work ethic. What's more, she has made a significant impact when it comes to optimizing processes and harmonizing practices in numerous hospital settings, all while improving the quality, flow and accessibility of public health and social services. We're thrilled to have her join the Transplant Québec team," said Mr. Jean Gravel, Chair of the organization's board of directors.

MARTINE BOUCHARD NAMED NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF TRANSPLANT QUÉBEC (CNW Group/Transplant Québec)

A seasoned manager, Ms. Bouchard served as president and CEO of St. Boniface Hospital in Manitoba, and she also worked as associate CEO, administrative support and performance, at the CISSS de la Montérégie-Est, and as CEO of the CSSS Pierre-De Saurel in the Montérégie region. During her tenure at the CISSS de la Montérégie-Est, she created and established an ethical reference framework. At St. Boniface Hospital, she made it her mission to renew a commitment to compassion across all hospital services, from the boardroom to the bedside.

Ms. Bouchard holds a Master of Nursing Sciences from the Université de Montréal. From the outset of her career, she fostered an interest in organ donation, even making it the subject of her master's thesis. "I've always been sensitive to the reality faced by people waiting for an organ transplant, and I want to help optimize Quebec's organ donation and transplantation system by drawing on my experience in sound governance, ethics and performance management, without ever forgetting the human aspect and my altruistic values," explained Martine Bouchard, who has completed ongoing professional training in moral ethical dilemmas at Johns Hopkins University. Her career has also seen her collaborate on medical research projects and nursing care with the Université Laval, the Université de Sherbrooke and the Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont.

Ms. Bouchard holds the title ICD.D, conferred by the Institute of Corporate Directors. She has been involved on several boards of directors, including those of the Health Insurance Reciprocal of Canada (HIROC) – the main supplier of third-party liability insurance for medical malpractice in the Canadian health sector – and HealthCareCAN, the voice for health care organizations and hospitals all across Canada. She currently sits on the board of directors of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

About Transplant Québec

Transplant Québec has a mandate from the Minister of Health and Social Services to save lives and improve the health of persons in need of a transplant by coordinating the organ donation process, ensuring the equitable allocation of organs, supporting best clinical practices through consensus-building and the mobilization of its partners, and promoting organ donation in the society at large. Transplant Québec therefore works to ensure that the greatest possible number of Quebecers waiting for an organ can benefit from a transplant in as timely a fashion as practicable.

SOURCE Transplant Québec

For further information: Annie-Carole Martel, Transplant Québec, 514-286-1414, extension 216 / 514-349-0752, [email protected]; Diane Jeannotte, 514-772-8019, [email protected]