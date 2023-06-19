MONTRÉAL, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Janie C. Béïque, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, and Jean-Claude Scraire, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, are pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Raymond as President and CEO of the Fonds' real estate subsidiary, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ. He succeeds Normand Bélanger, who helmed the organization for the past 14 years.

Martin Raymond was Senior Vice-President, Real Estate Investments at the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, since 2020. In his new role, he will be supported by 100 professionals as the organization continues to move forward in achieving its mission and driving the industry.

"We are very pleased to have been able to tap the expertise of an internal executive for this position. Mr. Raymond's extensive expertise, combined with his professionalism and commitment to the Fonds and in-depth knowledge of real estate issues, will ensure continuity while adapting our approach to the economic context and Québec issues such as the housing shortage and the need to reduce our carbon footprint. Real estate is an important sector for our organization. We want to help build greener, more sustainable buildings and living and working environments that meet the changing needs of our society. On behalf of the entire Fonds de solidarité FTQ team, I welcome Mr. Raymond to his new position and am confident that he will help us achieve the ambitious targets set out in our Vision 2026."

"The Board of Directors is looking forward to continuing to work with Mr. Raymond. His vast experience in real estate and with the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, as well as his in-depth knowledge of the market, make him the ideal person for this key role. A seasoned expert in real estate investment and an outstanding leader, he is well equipped to take up the challenges and continue developing the Fonds immobilier, whose role is more essential than ever in Québec."

"I am truly honoured to take up this position. Thanks to the know-how of our roughly 50 partner-developers with whom we team up on projects and our commitment to integrating ESG factors into the way we do business, I am confident that we will continue to achieve our objectives, both in terms of performance and socially responsible and sustainable impact. And I'm proud to be able to count on the multidisciplinary expertise of our many teams: investment, development, asset and property management, financial, legal and marketing. We play a catalyst role in the industry, and we will continue to innovate by proposing solutions tailored to the needs of our society and our partners so that our investments in residential projects, which include social, community and affordable housing, as well as in industrial, office and mixed-use projects across Québec, benefit the entire Québec economy.

Martin Raymond has over 25 years of experience in real estate, more specifically in investment, strategic development, valuation and asset management involving projects in Québec, elsewhere in Canada, Europe and emerging countries. He has held key positions as Vice-President, Acquisition and Asset Management, and Senior Director, in companies such as Kevlar, Cushman & Wakefield and Ivanhoé Cambridge.

Mr. Raymond regularly participates in public forums and advisory committees. He served on the IDU board of directors from 2017 to 2023. A chartered appraiser recognized by the Ordre des évaluateurs agréés du Québec (É.A.) and the Appraisal Institute of Canada (AACI), he earned an undergraduate degree from ESG-UQAM and holds an executive MBA in real estate.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

A source of pride for Quebecers, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ fulfills its mission thanks to a unique business model created 40 years ago. Since its inception, the Fonds has rallied Quebecers, collecting and channeling the retirement savings of its 753,125 shareholders into investments that help drive the Québec economy. With net assets of $17.8 billion, the Fonds supports more than 3,600 companies through venture and development capital investments underpinned by the conviction that impact is created as much by financial as social returns. To learn more, visit fondsftq.com or follow us on Linkedin .

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ has been helping to drive economic growth and employment in Québec for over 30 years by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. As of December 31, 2022, the Fonds immobilier had 43 projects worth $4.8 billion in development or construction of which the latter will ultimately create 27,150 jobs, 65 portfolio properties under management, 3.7 million square feet of land for development and a cumulative total of $291 million invested in social and community projects. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division.

