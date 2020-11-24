Martin Imbleau named President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Port Authority

A lawyer by training, holder of a Master's in International Law and author of works on human rights, Mr. Imbleau brings hands-on experience in the utilities sector serving communities. He has held various management and vice-presidential positions for close to twenty years at Energir, and since last April was Vice President—Corporate Strategies and Business Development at Hydro-Québec.

"On behalf of all the members of the Board of Directors, it is my pleasure to welcome Martin to lead the strong MPA team," said Marie-Claude Boisvert, Chair of the MPA Board of Directors. "I also take this opportunity to warmly thank Sylvie Vachon for everything she has accomplished as President and CEO of the MPA. Under her stewardship, the Port of Montreal achieved unprecedented growth, notably by successfully completing its many projects, diversifying its markets and strengthening its international trade ties. Sylvie deployed a strategic vision focused on innovation and sustainable development, and stood out for her great rallying power all across Greater Montreal's logistics ecosystem. I thank her and wish her a retirement that meets her expectations."

"It is a privilege for me to take the helm of the MPA after working in the public sector for over twenty years. The Port of Montreal is the commercial gateway to Eastern Canada, a powerful economic engine and a model of sustainable development. Today, with great pride, I pledge to continue the excellence and performance for which the Port of Montreal is internationally renowned." said Martin Imbleau, who will commence on January 1, 2021. Sylvie Vachon will assist him over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 19,000 jobs and generates $2.6 billion in economic benefits annually.

