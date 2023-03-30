MARTIN CARRIER JOINS SOLOTECH AS PRESIDENT OF THE LIVE PRODUCTIONS DIVISION IN CANADA

MONTREAL, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Martin Tremblay, President and CEO of Solotech, announced today the appointment of Martin Carrier as President of the Live Productions Division in Canada.

"I'm pleased to welcome an exceptional leader who will play a key role on our management team thanks to his extensive experience in the entertainment industry. Martin Carrier is a visionary who, along with his team, will drive the Live Productions business in Canada within a large-scale market," said Martin Tremblay.

Martin Carrier, Solotech's President of the Live Productions Division in Canada (CNW Group/Solotech Inc.)

Martin Carrier has over 25 years' experience in senior management roles in a variety of industries, including video games, television and film production, and technology. He joins Solotech from MELS Studios & Postproduction, where he served as President. Previously, he held executive positions at renowned companies such as Frima Studio, Warner Bros. Games and Ubisoft.

"I'm honoured to join a leading Canadian company in audiovisual and entertainment technology. I'm looking forward to taking the helm of a renowned team in Canada that rolls out over 5,000 live production projects each year," says Martin Carrier.

Martin Carrier is known for his visionary leadership as well as his focus on business growth, technological innovation, and customer service excellence. Effective April 24, 2023, he will take leadership of overall activities related to tours, festivals and local live productions events in Canada. His mission will be to spearhead the Canadian operations and business development activities, and to ensure that Solotech remains an industry leader. Martin holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, and an Executive MBA from McGill-HEC Montréal. He is also involved in the industry as a board member, notably as President of the Digital Alliance.

Martin Chouinard, who previously held this position, will continue with Solotech in a new strategic role of Chief Global Operations and Asset Officer.

This new appointment is in line with Solotech's strategic plan for accelerated growth as it expands across Canada and around the world.

About Solotech

Founded over 45 years ago, Solotech is a world leader in audiovisual and entertainment technology, with 18 strategic locations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and China. Thanks to an inventory encompassing over 300 renowned manufacturers, Solotech is the single source for audio, video, lighting, rigging, soft goods, control and collaboration solutions and services. The company is internationally recognized for its expertise in live productions and systems integration in various markets, namely music, sports, business, culture and education. Solotech employs over 2,000 professionals in its offices located in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Saguenay, Halifax, Macau, Hong Kong.

Find out more at www.solotech.com

SOURCE Solotech Inc.

For further information: [email protected]