Martha Stewart partners with Subway® Canada and Beyond Meat® to launch NEW plant-based Beyond Meatball™ Subs

For a launch this unbelievably tasty, the restaurant chain has released an equally unbelievable video starring Lifestyle Expert Martha Stewart. Martha shares her Beyond Meatball™ plant care tips set in a world where plant-based meatballs truly do grow on trees.

From potting to harvesting, Martha knows that raising a Beyond Meatball™ plant takes a lot of tender loving care. Follow along as she shares her simple eight-week "seed-to-sandwich" guide for budding Beyond Meatball™ gardeners.

We all know meatballs don't really grow on trees, however, delicious plant-based Beyond Meatballs™ are a reality that you can try now at participating Subway® Canada restaurants nationwide.

"Martha is the perfect partner to announce the nationwide launch of the Beyond Meatball™ Marinara Sub in Canada," says Cristina Wells, Subway Canada Senior Marketing Director. " Martha's green thumb and culinary prowess made her a natural fit to speak to the unbelievable cultivation and care that goes into creating the Beyond Meatball™."

"Subway® had me at 'an exciting new plant-based protein choice,' because that's perfect for my lifestyle," says Martha Stewart. "The new Beyond Meatball™ subs really are delicious – and you could say I'm an expert when it comes to good taste."

"We are proud to expand the Beyond Meatball™ to thousands of Subway® locations across Canada, introducing the delicious taste and benefits of Beyond Meat to a widening consumer base," says Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat CEO and Founder. " Canada is a progressive market and we've seen strong engagement from consumers there. Through our partnership with Subway®, we look forward to offering delicious, options that will excite new and existing fans."

Subway® Canada partnered with Beyond Meat to bring new plant-based protein offerings to its menu as part of a continued culinary innovation journey. The NEW Beyond Meatball™ subs offer Subway® guests even more options to create the custom meal they're craving. Guests can enjoy the new plant-based meatball in the Beyond Meatball™ Marinara Sub or create their own delicious creation with a choice of bread, veggies and sauces.

The NEW Beyond Meatball™ Marinara Sub is available now at participating locations.

Several agencies are supporting the NEW Beyond Meatball™ launch. Public relations and social media support is being handled by Veritas Communications. The Martha Stewart TV spot was produced by M&P and additional TV and digital advertising creative was produced by DentsuBos. All media buying was coordinated by Carat.

