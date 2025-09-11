Marten Falls First Nation Corrects Record on Muketi Airstrip Development, Confirms No Agreement is in Place

MARTEN FALLS FIRST NATION, ON, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Marten Falls First Nation (MFFN) is issuing this statement to correct the public record following a recent press release by The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. (CCC).

CCC's announcement of a proposed logistical hub, referred to as "Muketi Village," and its implication of a partnership with our First Nation are inaccurate. Marten Falls First Nation has not been consulted or engaged on this idea and has absolutely no involvement with it. We have not entered into any agreement with CCC to advance this or any other project. The press release was issued without the First Nation's prior knowledge or consent and was a complete surprise to Marten Falls Chief, Council, and community members.

While MFFN has participated in past negotiations and conversations with CCC, as the Nation does with many proponents interested in Marten Falls homelands, these discussions have not resulted in any formal agreement, partnership, or mutual understanding to date. To suggest otherwise is a misrepresentation of the facts and undermines the spirit of trust and respect rquired for any potential future relationship.

MFFN's Commitment to Responsible Development

Marten Falls First Nation is a leader in advancing sustainable development and critical infrastructure in the region. The First Nation continues to lead the development of all-season road projects that will connect our community to the highway system and provide access to the Ring of Fire. We are committed to developing this infrastructure in a sustainable manner that provides opportunities to our First Nation for economic reconciliation and respects the true spirit of the Treaty to share the land.

We will work with mining companies to responsibly develop the region's assets, but we want to be unequivocally clear: any development within our traditional territory will only proceed through direct, formal agreements with our First Nation. These agreements must explicitly recognize our Treaty rights, respect our role as stewards of the land, and ensure that our community shares in the benefits of any project.

"We were surprised and disappointed to see the announcement from CCC that implies a partnership with Marten Falls on any development on our territory," said Chief Achneepineskum of Marten Falls First Nation. "True partnership is built on a foundation of respect, consent, and collaboration from the very beginning—not through press releases. Our door remains open to sincere partners who understand that our Treaty rights are non-negotiable. Marten Falls will continue to lead development in our territory, but it will be on our terms, guided by our values and our people."

Marten Falls First Nation remains the central point of contact for any and all development proposals within our jurisdiction.

