Marten Falls First Nation and the Province of Ontario Sign Community Partnership Agreement to Move Forward on Road Development, Critical Infrastructure and Community Economic Development

THUNDER BAY, ON, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Marten Falls First Nation and the Province of Ontario have recently signed a Community Partnership Agreement that will move the Marten Falls Community Access Road forward to the next stages of planning and construction as the project gets ready to submit its final Environmental Assessment (EA) and Impact Assessment (IA) in 2026. This agreement will also deliver new investment in key community infrastructure and economic development opportunities for Marten Falls. As part of the agreement, MFFN and Ontario also reaffirm shared commitment to continue work on the Northern Road Link, along with Webequie First Nation. This important partnership with Ontario further consolidates Marten Falls' vision to develop the road to the Ring of Fire in a timely manner.

This Community Partnership Agreement builds on the collaborative work that Ontario and Marten Falls First Nation have undertaken since 2012. It is a nation-to-nation agreement based on trust, mutual respect and mutual benefit that supports community well-being, readiness, prosperity, the protection of Marten Falls First Nation's way of life, critical infrastructure within the community and economic development opportunities for Marten Falls.

Marten Falls First Nation has worked hard to create a vision for its future, that is, a sustainable and thriving community in the north. The Marten Falls Community Access Road itself is a key component of realizing that vision. The community supports its timely and successful completion. This Agreement is another step towards reaching that vision and it allows Marten Falls First Nation to be integral to defining shared decision-making throughout all phases of planning, development, construction, operations and maintenance of the Marten Falls Community Access Road. The EA process relied significantly on Marten Falls Community Based Land Use Planning Process (CBLUP), which has defined land use in Marten Falls traditional lands by using the knowledge of community members and Elders. With this agreement, Marten Falls honours its Elders and Knowledge Keepers whose guidance, teachings, and leadership have helped shape every step the First Nation takes as a community.

The Agreement will also provide support for Marten Falls First Nation in the development of critical community infrastructure projects and enable community readiness initiatives that lead to economic development opportunities associated with the construction of the road, mineral exploration and development opportunities in the Ring of Fire.

With year-round access via the Marten Falls Community Access Road, the community will have stable, dependable access to healthcare, education and social services helping to ensure that community members receive the support they need. It will also open up new economic opportunities, lift the community members out of poverty, and lower the freight cost of goods. This will enable further community growth and ultimately Marten Falls is doing this for a better future for the youth and future generations. By improving transportation links, the community can attract investment, create jobs and foster sustainable community growth that respects Marten Falls First Nation's traditions and values.

Quotes:

"We have worked long and hard to realize the vision of this Community Access Road. This development creates immense potential--from reliable access to medical services to new opportunities for training, education, and wellness. For the first time, we will experience true freedom of movement, and we are looking forward to the future this opens up for our community"

Bob Baxter, Councillor and Marten Falls Community Access Road Senior Community Advisor

"After years of effort, we are excited to reach this important milestone through this Agreement and the delivery of the environmental assessment. For too long, Marten Falls First Nation has faced significant challenges that make day-to-day living difficult, but we have taken matters into our own hands to transform our community. This road is more than infrastructure; it is a testament to our resilience and our commitment to the well-being of our people. We are ready to deepen our partnership with Ontario to see this profoundly important project to the finish line."

Bruce Achneepineskum, Chief of Marten Falls First Nation

