Marten Falls First Nation Announces Release of Final Environmental Assessment for Community Access Road

THUNDER BAY, ON, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Marten Falls First Nation has officially announced the release of the Final Environmental Assessment / Impact Statement (EA/IS) for the proposed Marten Falls Community Access Road (MFCAR). This milestone marks a significant step toward the long-held dream of connecting the remote northern community to the Ontario provincial highway network and the rest of the province.

The submission of the final report follows many years of extensive planning, technical studies, data collection, and meaningful consultation and engagement with Indigenous communities and the public. Throughout this assessment process, the community carefully considered the natural environment, cultural and economic concerns, and the acknowledgment of Indigenous and Treaty rights.

"This vision is about more than building a road--it's about creating a future where our people can thrive," said Chief Bruce Achneepineskum of Marten Falls First Nation. "The Community Access Road is more than infrastructure; it is a symbol of resilience and hope. For Marten Falls members, this road means new possibilities--access to economic development that can bring jobs and prosperity, reliable routes for healthy foods and food security, and improved access to social programs and services that support our families".

Beyond meeting essential community needs, the proposed road is expected to foster sustainable development and open doors to economic growth for generations to come. Key anticipated benefits of the Community Access Road include:

Lowering freight costs and attracting significant investment in the region, which supports cost-effective building and the reliable commercial transport of goods and services, such as fuel and larger building materials.

Creating jobs that respect community traditions and values.

Enabling community members to travel safely and easily to visit family without barriers. This opens up the freedom for members to access the highway system and travel safely into the community, particularly as the winter road system becomes increasingly unreliable for personal and commercial use.

Providing youth with access to education, careers, and a life full of possibilities.

Significantly reducing mental stress, as people are no longer dependent on limited or seasonal transportation options. The reliability of an all-season road lessens the feeling of isolation by strengthening connections with other communities and essential services, fostering autonomy, emotional well-being, and enhancing the quality of life by reducing the sense of restriction that accompanies geographic remoteness.

In addition to the thorough work done by the MFCAR Project Team under the direction of Chief and Council, this significant milestone was enabled by a strong, nation-to-nation partnership with the Province of Ontario, led by Premier Ford and Minister Greg Rickford.

As the project moves forward, the Province of Ontario and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada will review the EA/IS and supporting documents. This review, which incorporates feedback from Indigenous communities and interested persons, will determine whether the submission meets regulatory requirements. This decision, along with other permits and approvals, is required before construction can commence.

Marten Falls First Nation invites all First Nations and the public to recognize the profound importance of this project and support its timely completion.

Media Contact: Chief Bruce Achneepineskum, Marten Falls First Nation, [email protected]