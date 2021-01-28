Marten Falls First Nation and Webequie First Nation Select SNC Lavalin and Dillon Consulting to Conduct Environmental Assessment for the Northern Road Link

THUNDER BAY, ON, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Marten Falls First Nation and Webequie First Nation are taking the necessary next steps to study the potential for road infrastructure development in Ontario's remote north. The two First Nations today announced that SNC-Lavalin and Dillon Consulting have been selected to complete an Environmental Assessment on a proposed all-season road that will link the two remote First Nations and connect to emerging mining sites in the Ring of Fire area.

Says Chief Cornelius Wabasse of Webequie First Nation; "Following a competitive RFP process, our First Nations have awarded the contract for the Northern Road Link's Environmental Assessment to SNC-Lavalin and Dillon Consulting. The proposed Northern Road Link is a highly sensitive project that requires the most rigorous studies related to environmental, water, climate change, and cumulative effects. Given their previous studies done in Ontario Far North, SNC-Lavalin and Dillon Consulting are familiar with community principles when it comes to economic development, and we look forward to working collaboratively to generate the EA information to make an informed decision."

An agreement was announced in March 2020 between Marten Falls and Webequie First Nations and the Ontario government to proceed with the planning and development of the Northern Road Link. The proposed infrastructure project is considered to be critical to future economic development in the north.

Says Chief Bruce Achneepineskum of Marten Falls First Nation; "This road is an economic lifeline for our communities and it will bring jobs, training and prosperity where our youth currently have no opportunities. Our communities are also committed to a community directed process that responsibly studies the impacts and opportunities for road development in our traditional territory. The Environmental Assessment is essential to our community-decision making. Without understanding the potential environmental and other implications of a northern road, we won't be able to make informed decisions about the future of our lands. We look forward to working with SNC-Lavalin and Dillon Consulting to collect and study the information we need to make the best decisions."

The Environmental Assessment Report will be completed to meet both the Federal and Provincial environmental assessment requirements under a coordinated process pursuant to the Impact Assessment Act and Ontario Environmental Assessment Act. It is anticipated that the Environmental Assessment studies will take at least 3 years to complete.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. News and information are available at www.snclavalin.com or follow us on Twitter @SNCLavalin

About Dillon Consulting

Dillon is a proudly Canadian, employee-owned professional consulting firm with over 900 employees specializing in planning, engineering, environmental science and management. We partner with clients to provide collaborative and inventive solutions to complex, multi-faceted projects.

With 20 offices throughout Canada, Dillon is founded on the knowledge, passion and relentless pursuit of the best solution for our clients, and the communities in which we work and live. Since being founded in 1946 in London, Ontario, we have never stopped innovating, growing, building and leading towards a better tomorrow. Our combination of local knowledge, insightful solutions and the importance we place on collaboration and partnership is what differentiates us.

