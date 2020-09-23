Martello Software Becomes Monitoring and Provisioning Platform for Mitel Wholesale Cloud Offering

Partnership deepens as Mitel leverages trusted Martello platform for its MiCloud Flex wholesale communications and collaboration offering

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a provider of digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions, announced today that Mitel, a global leader in business communications, has chosen Martello's performance analytics software as the provisioning, monitoring and upgrade platform for its MiCloud Flex wholesale cloud communications and collaboration offering.

As part of the companies' strategic partnership spanning more than 10 years, Mitel Performance Analytics (MPA), based on Martello's software is already monitoring and managing voice quality and other performance metrics for thousands of Mitel customers around the world. In the latest release of MPA (R3.1), the software includes features designed to support the MiCloud Flex wholesale offering.

"The expansion of MiCloud Flex into a wholesale model gives our channel partners opportunities for creating new recurring revenue streams and expands the choices they can offer customers in the journey to cloud," said Fred Stacey, Director Product Management, Mitel. "By leveraging Mitel Performance Analytics as part of the solution, partners can onboard and provision new customers, monitor the performance of Mitel and third-party systems, and perform system upgrades."

"As Mitel's customers move to the cloud, we're pleased to help deliver the reliable performance that will ensure an exceptional user experience," said John Proctor, President and CEO of Martello. "Martello specializes in solutions that monitor and manage the performance and user experience of cloud services such as telephony and video conferencing, and we look forward to working with even more of Mitel's channel partners and customers, to deliver stellar and reliable voice quality."

Mitel's remote collaboration and communications solutions have been in demand as enterprises move to a hybrid workplace in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Martello has provided key tools enabling remote support of Mitel solutions, including remote access capabilities and simpler, faster software updates that can be made without any requirement to go onsite.

In the latest release of Mitel Performance Analytics Martello has also introduced support for MiVoice 5000, the dominant call platform in France, and expanded capabilities for the MiVoice MX-ONE platform. MPA R3.1 is now available to customers and partners.

Related Resources

Mitel Performance Analytics (MPA)

MiCloud Flex

About Martello

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions. The company develops products and solutions that provide monitoring and analytics on the performance of real-time applications on networks, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's products include unified communications performance analytics software, and IT analytics software. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices in Montreal, Amsterdam, Paris, Dallas and New York. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Martello Technologies Group

For further information: Tracy King, VP Marketing, [email protected], 613.410.7636

Related Links

https://martellotech.com/

