Martello's Software Helps Mitel Network Operations Center Monitor More Than a Million Users

Supports Mitel's commitment to enabling reliable, high-performance communications and collaboration for customers.

OTTAWA, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading provider of solutions that deliver clarity and control of complex IT environments, announced today that Mitel, a global leader in business communications, is leveraging Martello's software to monitor more than one million users in Mitel's network operations center (NOC) as part of a managed service offering. This deployment demonstrates the capacity for even the largest managed service providers to improve their remote fix rate by as much as 30% with Martello's solution.

Many of the world's leading brands choose Mitel's managed service solution, to deliver proactive, reliable service quality on a 24/7 basis. These organizations range from small and medium sized business to large enterprises, in a range of industries including education, hospitality, financial services, government and healthcare. Martello allows Mitel to deliver service assurance to their customers more proactively, and since implementation in their network operations center, Mitel's remote fix rate for customers has increased by close to 30%.

"Customers depend on their business communications to drive productivity and provide exceptional service," said Martin Bitzinger, Vice President of Product Line Management, Mitel. "Proactive network monitoring helps ensure their service delivers the highest levels of performance and reliability by detecting any potential issues before they lead to costly downtime."

"Mitel's confidence in Martello's software as a service assurance solution for its own network operations center speaks volumes about its capacity to help managed service providers improve their own operations", said John Proctor, President and CEO of Martello. "Mitel has always understood the importance of network and application service quality for a stellar user experience, and we're pleased to provide the solution".

Martello's solutions have been widely acclaimed in the industry. In September 2018, Martello received a Frost & Sullivan Leadership Award for NPM (Network Performance Management)and ranked as Ottawa's Fastest Growing Company, at No. 28 on the Growth 500 list of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies. In June 2019, Martello was recognized for the second consecutive year on the widely respected Branham300 listing of Canada's top ICT (Information and Communications Technology) companies.

About Martello

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides clarity and control of complex IT infrastructures. The company develops products and solutions that monitor, manage and optimize the performance of real-time applications on networks, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's products include SD-WAN technology, network performance management software, and IT analytics software. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices in Montreal, Amsterdam, Paris, Dallas and New York. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

