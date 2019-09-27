Martello Places No. 206 on The Globe and Mail's brand-new ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

In a listing of 400 Canadian companies, Martello demonstrated three-year growth of 165% to earn the No. 206 spot on the inaugural Report on Business ranking.

OTTAWA, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading provider of solutions that deliver clarity and control of complex IT environments, announced today that it has placed No. 206 on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian Companies on three-year revenue growth. Martello earned its spot with three-year growth of 165%.

"Over the last three years, Martello has reached some significant milestones including becoming a publicly traded company, the acquisitions of Montreal-based Elfiq Networks and Amsterdam-based Savision," said John Proctor, President and CEO of Martello Technologies. "We are thrilled to be recognized in the inaugural listing by the Globe and Mail and are pleased with the work the Report on Business has done to shine a spotlight on growing Canadian businesses."

Martello's accomplishments have been recognized by the industry. The Company was recently ranked for a third consecutive year on the Growth500 list of high growth companies, and took position 215 in the 2019 edition of the widely respected Branham300 listing of Canada's top ICT (Information and Communications Technology) companies. Martello is focused on global growth both organically and through acquisitions. The Company recently announced partnerships and sales wins with the City of Ottawa, Paessler PRTG , Onepoint and Suria Business Solutions .

About Martello

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides clarity and control of complex IT infrastructures. The company develops products and solutions that monitor, manage and optimize the performance of real-time applications on networks, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's products include SD-WAN technology, network performance management software, and IT analytics software. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices in Montreal, Amsterdam, Paris, Dallas and New York. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

For further information: Tracy King, VP Marketing, tking@martellotech.com, 613.271.5989 x 2112; Laurenn Wolpoff, MRB Public Relations (on behalf of Martello), 732.758.1100 x. 101, lwolpoff@mrb-pr.com

