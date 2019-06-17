Martello Partners with GuestTek to Power Internet for Hotel Guests

Martello's SD-WAN and link balancing helps GuestTek deliver reliable high speed internet connectivity for hotel guests.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, June 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading provider of solutions that deliver clarity and control of complex IT environments, today announced a partnership with GuestTek, a global leader in broadband technology and interactive solutions for the hospitality industry with operations in 85 countries and serving more than 3,500 hotels. Together, the two companies are delivering reliable high speed internet access (HSIA) to more than 25 hotels, including some of the world's most recognized brands. The announcement comes as Martello (Booth 1413) and GuestTek (Booth 2219) participate in this week's HITEC conference, the world's largest technology event for the hospitality industry.

GuestTek provides fast and reliable connectivity for hotel properties, seamlessly connecting guests across all floors. Their high speed internet solution scales to help properties overcome increasingly complex internet and network challenges, with intelligent point of access designed to suit each guest's application and bandwidth needs. Martello's link balancing and SD-WAN solutions leverage multiple inexpensive internet links, dynamic failover and traffic prioritization to maximize available technology for cost-effective and reliable network connectivity.

"We're pleased to work with Martello to deliver reliable high speed internet access to brands such as Fairmont and Marriott," said Arnon Levy, CEO of GuestTek. "Today, travelers across all demographics want a fast, reliable connection. These tech-savvy guests come armed with multiple devices, whether it be for business or personal needs, and expect a seamless and reliable connection, and working with Martello, we can deliver the solution."

"GuestTek is a well-regarded provider in the hospitality industry, and we're pleased to partner with them to serve hotels around the world," said Stefanie Richheimer, Chief Revenue Officer of Martello. "Together, we are addressing the challenge of delivering reliable high speed internet access as bandwidth demands increase with increased adoption of video streaming and other real-time services."

Martello's solutions have been widely acclaimed in the industry. In September 2018, Martello received a Frost & Sullivan Leadership Award for NPM (Network Performance Management) and ranked as Ottawa's Fastest Growing Company, at No. 28 on the Growth 500 list of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies. The Company has expanded its solution portfolio with several acquisitions, and recently provided a business update on its market and channel expansion, product innovation, acquisitions and capital market activities.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides clarity and control of complex IT infrastructures. The company develops products and solutions that monitor, manage and optimize the performance of real-time applications on networks, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's products include SD-WAN technology, network performance management software, and IT analytics software. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices in Montreal, Amsterdam, Paris, Dallas and New York. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

About GuestTek

GuestTek® is a global leader of end-to-end technology solutions for the hospitality industry. Since 1997, GuestTek's technology has been installed in over 850,000 rooms in over 3500 properties worldwide. GuestTek's OneView™ products bundle broadband internet, media and voice, as well as newly launched cloud-based wireless and video technology, to create a streamlined environment, continuity of guest experience, and cost savings for hoteliers. The company provides world-class 24/7/365 multi-lingual support across the globe. For more information about GuestTek, visit www.GuestTek.com

