Martello Partner and Early Adopter 4Sight Communications Improves Remote Fix Rate with Mitel Performance Analytics

The first partner to introduce Martello's software to the UK market, 4Sight has been recognized for its stellar service operations following regular engagement with Martello.

OTTAWA, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading provider of solutions that deliver clarity and control of complex IT environments, announced today that 4Sight Communications, a Mitel Gold Solutions Partner in the United Kingdom says it has improved its remote fix rate to 98% after standardizing on Mitel Performance Analytics (MPA). MPA is the software developed by Martello and offered by Mitel to its partners and customers, which monitors the performance of Mitel unified communications (UC) systems and provides troubleshooting and reporting to address problems, from a single dashboard.

After being the first channel partner to introduce the Martello solution in the UK market, 4Sight was recognized in 2018 as Mitel's Top Services Partner of the Year (International Markets), due to the proactive approach it has taken to delivering support and services to its customers using MPA. 4Sight has a keen understanding of the importance of reliable UC performance: "4Sight understood very early that proactive performance management of a customer's Mitel UC system leads to customer satisfaction and loyalty, and they have worked actively with us over the years to share feedback that has helped us to improve the product", said Pardeep Koonar, Director of Alliances at Martello.

4Sight is a leading provider of business telecommunications and managed services for mid to large public sector organisations and private businesses across the UK and internationally. These range across all verticals such as professional services, 5-star boutique hotels, International transport hubs and local government to name a few, all of whom trust 4Sight to proactively monitor their telecommunication estates.

4Sight began working with Martello in 2013, recognizing the importance of proactively monitoring and managing Mitel communications platforms, and today more than 800 devices are under management by Mitel Performance Analytics, which is available as part of Mitel's Premium Software Assurance subscription. 4Sight monitors a range of device types using MPA, including MiVoice Business, MiCollab, MiContact Center, as well as servers, switches and routers.

"At 4Sight, we believe a support agreement is not an insurance policy to be claimed against in the event of a problem. We believe in preventing the problems from happening in the first place", said Simon Turner, Managing Director of 4Sight Communications. "Mitel Performance Analytics (MPA) has helped us achieve a 98% remote fix rate and service excellence".

"Martello's software can help provide a competitive differentiator for solutions partners who want to win and retain customers", said John Proctor, President and CEO of Martello. "4Sight saw a need in the industry to provide proactive service assurance, and we're pleased that Mitel Performance Analytics has helped them to achieve service excellence".

Martello's solutions have been widely acclaimed in the industry. In September 2018, Martello received a Frost & Sullivan Leadership Award for NPM (Network Performance Management) and ranked as Ottawa's Fastest Growing Company, at No. 28 on the Growth 500 list of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies. Martello is focused on global growth both organically and through acquisitions. The Company recently announced key partnerships and sales wins with Paessler PRTG, Onepoint and Suria Business Solutions.

About 4Sight Communications

4Sight Communications is one of the leading providers of business telecommunications and managed services for public sector organisations and private businesses across the UK and internationally. 4Sight is a company with new ideas and a refreshing approach backed by a 25 year track record of delivering excellent service in the communications industry. We are changing the conversation and introducing a new and innovative approach to the provision of services within the telecommunications sector by placing the ongoing service requirements of Mitel users back at the top of the agenda. Learn more at 4sightcomms.com.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides clarity and control of complex IT infrastructures. The company develops products and solutions that monitor, manage and optimize the performance of real-time applications on networks, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's products include SD-WAN technology, network performance management software, and IT analytics software. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices in Montreal, Amsterdam, Paris, Dallas and New York. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

