Martello Now Delivering Network Security and Performance with WatchGuard Partnership

Businesses no longer need to choose between network security or high performance, with partnership pairing best of breed security and network performance solutions.

OTTAWA, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading provider of solutions that deliver clarity and control of complex IT environments, today announced a strategic partnership with WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc., a global leader in advanced network security solutions. The partnership will team Martello's flexible, modular and cost-effective SD-WAN solution with WatchGuard's Firebox and Firebox Cloud network security products, in a bundled offering. The outcome for businesses is a secure, high performance network infrastructure that is unobtrusive and cost-effective to deploy.

Martello's new bundle featuring WatchGuard means that its customers no longer need to look elsewhere for network security when looking for a WAN optimization solution. Martello, through this partnership with WatchGuard, will deliver this cost-effective, bundled solution to its customers both directly, and through its ecosystem of channel partners.

"WatchGuard is proud to offer a platform that addresses network security, multi-factor authentication, secure Wi-Fi and endpoint security that is easy to deploy and manage," said Sean Price, SVP of Worldwide Sales and Business Development at WatchGuard Technologies. "Today's CIO must seek a fine balance between creating high-performance networks that are reliable, secure, easy to manage and cost effective. We are excited about Martello bundling WatchGuard's firewall solutions to deliver a powerful and secure WAN infrastructure solution with a total cost of ownership that is among the lowest in the industry today."

"Our customers want networks that deliver both high performance and security", said Rob Doucette, VP Product Management of Martello. "By partnering with WatchGuard, an industry leader in network security, we can deliver a best of breed solution that is cost-effective, highly performant and secure, and join a larger partner ecosystem of vendors across networking, monitoring and business communications".

Martello's solutions have been widely acclaimed in the industry. In September 2018, Martello received a Frost & Sullivan Leadership Award for NPM (Network Performance Management) and ranked as Ottawa's Fastest Growing Company, at No. 28 on the Growth 500 list of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies. In June 2019, Martello was recognized for the second consecutive year on the widely respected Branham300 listing of Canada's top ICT (Information and Communications Technology) companies. The Company has expanded its solution portfolio with several acquisitions, and recently provided a business update on its market and channel expansion, product innovation, acquisitions and capital market activities.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides clarity and control of complex IT infrastructures. The company develops products and solutions that monitor, manage and optimize the performance of real-time applications on networks, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's products include SD-WAN technology, network performance management software, and IT analytics software. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices in Montreal, Amsterdam, Paris, Dallas and New York. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in network security, secure Wi-Fi, multi-factor authentication, and network intelligence. The company's award-winning products and services are trusted around the world by nearly 10,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 80,000 customers. WatchGuard's mission is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to companies of all types and sizes through simplicity, making WatchGuard an ideal solution for midmarket businesses and distributed enterprises. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.

