Martello Moves Up 20 Spots on the 2019 Branham300 Rankings

Moving up to position 215, Martello is honoured to be among the country's top performing companies by revenue in the 26 th year of the comprehensive listing of publicly traded and privately held ICT companies in Canada. This year's edition of the Branham300 recognizes year over year revenue growth for the 2017 and 2018 fiscal years.

"In the last year Martello has reached some significant milestones including becoming a publicly traded company and the acquisition of Amsterdam-based Savision," said John Proctor, President and CEO of Martello Technologies. "We are delighted and humbled to be recognized by Branham300 for the second year in a row, and our upward movement on the listing recognizes our recent growth. Martello will continue to lead the industry with solutions that manage network quality and performance to help keep people connected."

Branham Group, a global ICT industry analyst and strategic marketing company, tracks thousands of companies throughout the year, and its annual Branham300 ranking is the most well-known and referenced listing of Canada's ICT leaders. The companies on the Branham 300 Top 250 list generate more than half of the nation's ICT sector revenue.

"Martello's solid track record demonstrates continued growth in the ICT industry," Wayne Gudbranson, CEO of Branham Group said. "It's no surprise that we're recognizing their achievements for the second year in a row, as they continue to exemplify Canadian technology leadership."

Martello's solutions have been widely acclaimed in the industry. In September 2018, Martello received a Frost & Sullivan Leadership Award for NPM (Network Performance Management) and ranked as Ottawa's Fastest Growing Company, at No. 28 on the Growth 500 list of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies. The Company has expanded its solution portfolio with several acquisitions, and recently provided a business update on its market and channel expansion, product innovation, acquisitions and capital market activities.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides clarity and control of complex IT infrastructures. The company develops products and solutions that monitor, manage and optimize the performance of real-time applications on networks, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's products include SD-WAN technology, network performance management software, and IT analytics software. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices in Montreal, Amsterdam, Paris, Dallas and New York. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Tracy King, VP Marketing, tking@martellotech.com, 613.271.5989 x 2112; Laurenn Wolpoff, MRB Public Relations (on behalf of Martello), 732.758.1100 x. 101, lwolpoff@mrb-pr.com

