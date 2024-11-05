Martello Launches Partner Network to Drive New Growth and Profit Opportunities for Microsoft 365 Partners

Ecosystem Accelerates Time to Market, Maximizes Service Differentiation, and Boosts

Margins with Optimized Operations.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), an expert in user experience management for Microsoft 365, is excited to announce the launch of the Martello Partner Network. This ecosystem brings together managed service providers (MSPs), Microsoft Gold VARs, and complementary product vendors, including Martello Vantage DX, to quickly create differentiated Microsoft 365 and Teams solutions, enabling them to meet the evolving needs of enterprise clients.

Entergrade Solutions: https://entergrade.com/ (CNW Group/Martello Technologies Group Inc.)

Microsoft 365 and Teams are essential to enterprise digital transformation, and partners today are seeking ways to stand out. According to IDC's recent study, titled "Microsoft Partners: Driving Economic Value and AI Maturity," every $1 of Microsoft revenue translates into $8.45 of services revenue and $10.93 of software revenue for partners. The rise of generative AI and Microsoft Copilot further accelerates this opportunity.

"Vantage DX is just one piece of a complete Microsoft 365 solution," said Victor Mate, Vice President, Global Partnership Sales at Martello. "MSPs, VARs, and software vendors play a crucial role in delivering standout Microsoft 365 services. Our partner ecosystem fosters collaboration among partners to build best-in-class solutions, expand market reach through co-selling, and meet the demand for Microsoft 365 experience monitoring with Vantage DX."

The Martello Partner Network Welcomes Key Players

In addition to existing partners such as Orange and Yorktel, Martello welcomes:

Perception Integrate: A leading UK-based AV integrator, Perception Integrate partnered with Martello to deliver proactive monitoring for Microsoft Teams Rooms. Technical Director Adam Southgate noted, "This partnership empowers us to proactively alert clients to potential Teams Room performance issues."

LoopUp: Microsoft Teams Phone is the fastest growing Cloud Telephony solution, and large multinational enterprises are looking for a single global provider. With industry-leading coverage, LoopUp answers that call. Michael Boggia, VP Sales at LoopUp, said "LoopUp brings a key business function, telephony, into Teams. That means identifying issues in Teams and assigning accountability is critical, which makes Vantage DX an excellent complement."

Entergrade Solutions: Delivering enterprise-grade cloud solutions, Entergrade provides consulting, development, and products to maximize Microsoft 365 value for enterprises. Co-Founder Michael LaMontagne, a Microsoft MVP, stated, "With Martello, we ensure optimal performance and an exceptional user experience for our clients."

Martello Partner Network Benefits:

Access to innovative tools like Vantage DX to strengthen and differentiate Microsoft 365 offerings

Sales and technical enablement for partners.

Go-to-market support, including co-branded collateral, lead generation strategies, and co-selling opportunities to drive revenue with superior digital experience management.

To learn more about joining the Martello Partner Network and how it can drive revenue growth, cost optimization and impeccable client service for Microsoft 365 and Teams, visit https://martellotech.com/partners/martello-partner-program/.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides user experience management solutions purpose-built for Microsoft Teams. The Company's Vantage DX solution enables IT teams to deliver a frictionless Microsoft Teams experience to their users. With Vantage DX, IT can move from reactive to proactive by detecting potential performance issues before they impact users, and speeding resolution time from days to minutes. This leads to increased productivity, realizes efficiencies, and allows businesses to harness the full value of Microsoft Teams. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release does not constitute an offer of the securities of the Company for sale in the United States. The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, (the "1933 Act") as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the 1933 Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

SOURCE Martello Technologies Group Inc.

Tracy King, Vice President, Communications & Regulatory, [email protected], 613.410.7636