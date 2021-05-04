Martello Launches Multi-Tenant Cloud Platform for Microsoft 365 Digital Experience Monitoring

Multi-tenancy extends the Company's total addressable market to over one million businesses by unlocking access to small and medium sized enterprises that use Microsoft 365.

OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a developer of enterprise Digital Experience Monitoring ("DEM") solutions announced the launch of its cloud-based multi-tenant Microsoft 365 monitoring platform. This platform allows managed service providers (MSPs) to manage multiple small and medium sized enterprise (SME) clients from a single Martello Microsoft 365 monitoring instance. This multi-tenant architecture is a key deliverable in Martello's FY22 growth strategy, which will also include the launch of a DEM channel partner program to bring the benefits of Microsoft DEM to MSPs and their clients.

"As the next step in our growth strategy, the launch of cloud-based multi-tenancy enables the expansion of Martello's Microsoft DEM offering to MSPs and their SME clients," said John Proctor, President and CEO of Martello. "MSPs are seeking end-to-end visibility into the services they provide to clients, and new services that will differentiate them from competitors. Martello's multi-tenant Microsoft 365 DEM platform is designed to fit seamlessly into MSP operations to improve Microsoft performance and user experience for SMEs, allowing clients to achieve higher levels of productivity."

Martello is currently migrating the clients of an existing MSP partner onto the new multi-tenant platform, which is hosted on Microsoft Azure. Concurrently, the Company is preparing to launch its DEM Partner Program and is already working with prospective Martello MSPs to evaluate Martello's DEM solutions for their offerings. It is expected that the launch of the DEM partner program will meaningfully impact revenues starting in the second half of FY22.

The Company continues to focus on its FY22 growth strategy, which aims to increase the number of Microsoft users on Martello's DEM platform to 3.2 million in FY22. In addition to the DEM partner program, the Company is bringing additional value to its DEM suite with new solutions addressing the 'work from anywhere' digital workforce, including real user monitoring and advanced network path monitoring in 2021. As a result, Martello will increase its competitive differentiation and enable IT teams to quickly pinpoint whether problems are related to the cloud provider, ISP, or the user's network, for better support of a distributed workforce. Martello continues to work with prospects and customers to complete beta trials and offer early access to these capabilities when they become generally available.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions. The company's products provide monitoring and analytics on the performance and user experience of critical cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include unified communications performance analytics, Microsoft 365 end user experience monitoring and IT service monitoring and analytics. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

Any financial outlooks provided in this news release are preliminary and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing information. Any financial outlooks provided in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, are based on several assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information".

