Martello Launches Industry's First Experience Management Solution for Copilot for Microsoft 365

OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a provider of user experience management solutions purpose-built for Microsoft Teams, today announced it is the first to launch user experience management for Copilot for Microsoft 365. Several additional capabilities were also introduced for Martello's Vantage DX offering, that help enterprises safeguard return on investment in premium Microsoft services including Teams Phone and Teams Meeting Room.

Almost 60% of the Fortune 500 are using Copilot for Microsoft 365 and there are now 20 million Teams Phone users, and 1 million Teams Rooms, making it clear that enterprises are doubling down on premium Microsoft services. Most enterprises have either deployed or are considering deploying Copilot as part of their AI strategy and are trying to figure out how to drive adoption and value for this costly service. Other premium services like Teams Phone and Teams Meeting Rooms are complex to implement and manage, and many enterprises are struggling to ensure they are performing as expected, and that costs are not spiraling out of control.

Gregg Michalski, the Enterprise Service Delivery Manager - End User Computing, for Wisconsin-based Nicolet National Bank, shares that "Prior to deploying Vantage DX we were in "react mode", and slow to troubleshoot and resolve issues, which were cropping up often, especially after we deployed Teams Phone. With 1,000 employees across 64 locations, internal collaboration and customer phone calls are critical. When issues arose, it hurt user productivity, customer satisfaction and the return Nicolet Bank was getting on our Teams investment. Now, Vantage DX alerts us of high impact problems, and it proactively monitors for issues using synthetic robot testing of standard user behaviors, which lets us find and fix problems, often before users ever notice. We've also gained end-to-end visibility with network path tracing across the local and ISP networks including the PSTN for Teams Phone. This data is correlated with Microsoft Call Quality Dashboard and System Center data in a single console to find the root-cause of poor user experience in a fraction of the time, compared to when we were using only Microsoft Tools. This translates into more efficient and proactive IT operations and an optimized user experience."

Randah McKinnie, VP Product, Martello said "Martello continues to be at the forefront of the user experience management market, as the first solution launched to support Microsoft Copilot. The introduction of experience management for Copilot, along with new experience management capabilities for high growth, high investment services like Teams Phone and Teams Rooms, demonstrates our commitment to supporting customers as they adopt modern technologies to drive better collaboration and productivity across their hybrid workforce.

New Vantage DX capabilities introduced to improve user experience and streamline IT operations include:

Copilot: user experience management including performance monitoring, alerting, and network path tracing, will ensure that your users' experience isn't negatively impacted by performance problems, which could stifle Copilot adoption. Learn More.

user experience management including performance monitoring, alerting, and network path tracing, will ensure that your users' experience isn't negatively impacted by performance problems, which could stifle Copilot adoption. Learn More. Teams Phone: complement existing Teams Phone experience management capabilities such as visibility of the SBC and PSTN, with the introduction of license optimization for Teams phone, to ensure only users whose roles will benefit from Teams Phone are licensed, which controls licensing and SBC trunking costs. Learn More.

complement existing Teams Phone experience management capabilities such as visibility of the SBC and PSTN, with the introduction of license optimization for Teams phone, to ensure only users whose roles will benefit from Teams Phone are licensed, which controls licensing and SBC trunking costs. Learn More. Teams Meeting Room: delivers network path tracing and proactive monitoring which is correlated with Microsoft's call quality and Teams Pro dashboard, all in a single console, without the need to move amongst Microsoft Call Quality and Teams Pro dashboards, speeding issue resolution. Learn More

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides user experience management solutions purpose-built for Microsoft Teams. The Company's Vantage DX solution enables IT teams to deliver a frictionless Microsoft Teams experience to their users. With Vantage DX, IT can move from reactive to proactive by detecting potential performance issues before they impact users, and speeding resolution time from days to minutes. This leads to increased productivity, realizes efficiencies, and allows businesses to harness the full value of Microsoft Teams. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

