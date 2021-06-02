Martello Launches Global Partner Program Enabling Microsoft 365 Digital Experience Monitoring Services for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Martello's partner program, which includes training, automated service-level agreement (SLA) management and co-marketing is designed to help partners provide value added services with complete visibility of Microsoft 365 and cloud/hybrid service delivery. Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams are now widely used by businesses, but limited visibility into cloud service performance and the complexity of hybrid service delivery create challenges managing solution performance and user experience. This partner program creates a significant opportunity for partners in the global Microsoft ecosystem to provide more value to their customers, centered on delivering user experience monitoring and optimization to enhance their SLA offers.

Microsoft partners are crucial providers of Microsoft 365 to SMEs that account for more than 60% of the global workforce. There are more than one million enterprises using Microsoft 365 globally, and Gartner forecasts that by 2024, 50% of them will use a third-party software tool to monitor the Microsoft 365 experience, up from less than 10% in 2020. Partners at any stage of cloud maturity, supported by a dedicated Martello partner manager, can easily improve their Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams customer offering and develop new revenue streams with Martello digital experience monitoring and optimization. The partner program is expected to increase the number of Microsoft users on Martello's DEM platform through FY22.

LDI provides digital office technology to 7,000 clients in over 30 states. Their clients operate in the legal, accounting, higher education, not for profit and healthcare sectors and typically have 150-300 employees. Throughout their 20 years in business, LDI has evolved to meet the needs of their clients, and today they have developed a strong ecosystem of vendors that allow them to bring unique value to cloud communications and managed IT services: "Partnering with Martello Technologies brings us unique new tools to differentiate from competitors and drive additional services revenue as part of our collaboration and communication offering to clients", said Robert Handel, Senior Director of LDI Cloud Services. "Martello's DEM solutions strengthen the world-class service we bring to our clients, by enabling our team and our clients to proactively view, monitor and resolve issues related to Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams performance and user experience."

"We've built a partner program that will give any Microsoft partner a simple and cost-effective path to revenue from value-added digital experience monitoring and optimization services", said Mike Danforth, VP global sales and partnerships at Martello. "The small and medium enterprises who rely on these trusted advisors can now achieve the benefits enjoyed by large enterprises using Martello DEM to reduce downtime, improve employee productivity and maximize their return on the Microsoft 365 investment".

Martello DEM for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams

Martello's DEM solutions monitor the performance and user experience for Microsoft 365, with a focus on the popular Microsoft Teams video conferencing application, which is used by more than 500,000 businesses globally. Synthetic transaction monitoring of Microsoft 365 and Teams provides pre-event alerting of performance issues, together with correlation of performance and status data from integrated IT service monitoring tools and cloud platforms including AWS and Google Cloud. Together, these capabilities provide unique insight into the entire IT infrastructure supporting Microsoft 365 performance from end-to-end. Martello will strengthen this offering in 2021 for the partners in its program with real user monitoring, which monitors actual user activity, regardless of where the user is located, and active network path monitoring, which provides a clearer picture of the network path taken by every Microsoft action.

Partners interested in joining the partner program can reach Martello's partner team at [email protected].

Related Resources

About LDI

LDI is a technology company celebrating more than 20 years as a leading provider in the supply, sale and service of digital office solutions. LDI integrates the core capabilities of multifunction devices, managed print, production print, Managed IT Services, Pro AV and Unified Communications to solve business challenges. LDI enjoys direct relationships with the world's most respected manufacturers and employs a consultative approach to enable our clients to evolve with emerging technologies. Learn more at myLDI.com.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions. The company's products provide monitoring and analytics on the performance and user experience of critical cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include unified communications performance analytics, Microsoft 365 end user experience monitoring and IT service monitoring and analytics. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

This press release does not constitute an offer of the securities of the Company for sale in the United States. The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, (the "1933 Act") as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the 1933 Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as:"anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking information contained in this news release include, among others, statements with respect to the aim to increase the number of Microsoft users on Martello's DEM platform through FY22; and plans to strengthen Martello's offering in FY22 with real user monitoring, and active network path monitoring.

Forward-looking information is neither historical fact nor assurance of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking information relates to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information. Therefore, you should not rely on any forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information include, among others, the following:

continued volatility in the capital or credit markets;

our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so;

changes in customer demand;

disruptions to our technology network including computer systems and software, as well as natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods and earthquakes or man-made or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures or equipment;

delayed purchase timelines and disruptions to customer budgets, as well as Martello's ability to maintain business continuity as a result of COVID-19;

and other risks disclosed in the Company's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators, including the Company's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2020 dated December 24, 2020 , which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Any forward-looking information in this news release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Financial Outlooks and Future-Oriented Financial Information

To the extent any forward looking information in this press release constitute "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, such information is being provided as certain estimated financial metrics and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such financial outlooks. Financial outlooks, as with forward looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks and uncertainties as set out herein. The Company believes there is a reasonable basis for the expectations reflected in the financial outlooks, however these expectations may not prove to be correct and the Company's actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management's current expectations and the information provided in this press release.

SOURCE Martello Technologies Group

For further information: Tracy King, Vice President of Marketing, [email protected], 613.410.7636; John Proctor, President & CEO, [email protected], 613.271.5989

Related Links

https://martellotech.com/

