Martello Confirms No Material Change

OTTAWA, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - At the request of IIROC, Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO) wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Martello is a technology company that provides software and hardware solutions for clarity and control of complex IT infrastructures.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides clarity and control of complex IT infrastructures. The company develops products and solutions that monitor, manage and optimize the performance of real-time applications on networks, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's products include SD-WAN technology, network performance management software, and IT analytics software. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices in Montreal, Amsterdam, Paris, Dallas and New York. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com.

For further information: Tracy King, Vice President of Marketing, tking@martellotech.com, 613.271.5989 x 2112; John Proctor, President & CEO, jproctor@martellotech.com, 613.271.5989

