Martello Completes First Phase of Testing its SD-WAN Solution on ENCQOR 5G

Participation in Canada's 5G wireless testbed advances Martello's SD-WAN technology towards compatibility with the emerging 5G standard

OTTAWA, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading provider of solutions that deliver clarity and control of complex IT environments, announced today that it has completed the initial phase of testing for its SD-WAN solution as part of a project with ENCQOR 5G, Canada's first pre-commercial fifth-generation (5G) wireless network for open innovation. Among the first SD-WAN vendors in Canada to initiate a project on the ENCQOR 5G testbed, Martello aims to demonstrate that its SD-WAN solution can deliver stable and predictable handling of unified communications (UC) and other real-time IoT traffic on 5G networks.

Launched in March 2018, ENCQOR 5G is funded by the Government of Canada through the Strategic Innovation Fund, along with the Governments of Quebec and Ontario as well as leading industry players Ericsson, Ciena, Thales, CGI and IBM. ENCQOR 5G is coordinated by Innovation ENCQOR, and delivered in Ontario by Ontario Centres of Excellence (OCE) and in Quebec by Innovation ENCQOR, CEFRIO and Prompt.

According to Gartner, in 2020, worldwide 5G wireless network infrastructure revenue will reach $4.2 billion, an 89% increase from 2019 revenue of $2.2 billion1. The enterprise will increasingly become the focus of 5G services, expanding into new real-time and mobile IoT applications such as autonomous vehicles, remote healthcare, the mobile office, and agriculture and retail sector applications.

The project with ENCQOR 5G underpins current Martello projects and the development of new solutions, while fostering collaboration with companies within the alliance. Following on Martello's successful mobile SD-WAN for autonomous vehicles proof of concept with BlackBerry QNX in May 2019, the project with ENCQOR 5G leverages the Company's leadership and unique expertise in network connectivity for real-time and mobile IoT applications. In the initial phase of the project, Martello has demonstrated compatibility with LTE-A, a precursor to 5G; in later phases, Martello will test UC traffic specifically, over LTE-A and 5G.

Martello's SD-WAN and link balancing technology provides network connectivity in some of the world's most challenging environments, including in developing regions with a limited telecom infrastructure. With 5G emerging as the next generation network, Martello is future-proofing its SD-WAN solution to ensure that challenging mobile IoT applications on 5G networks, such as autonomous vehicles and the distributed, mobile office, stay seamlessly connected to mobile networks.

"Through our work with the ENCQOR 5G testbed, we have an opportunity to engage with many of the world's top technology players, from Ericsson to CGI, in accelerating Canadian innovation in 5G," said John Proctor, President and CEO of Martello. "ENCQOR 5G is central to Martello's strategy, giving us the ability to integrate solutions at the earliest points in the development cycle and demonstrate Martello's 5G readiness."

"Martello is leading SD-WAN innovation on 5G networks with ENCQOR 5G," said Claudia Krywiak, President and CEO, Ontario Centres of Excellence (OCE), the coordinating member of ENCQOR 5G for Ontario. "Businesses like Martello are paving the way to Canada's 5G future, with the support of private industry, federal and provincial governments."

About ENCQOR 5G

This project is made possible by the ENCQOR 5G initiative, funded by the Government of Canada through the Strategic Innovation Fund, along with the Governments of Quebec and Ontario as well as leading industry players Ericsson, Ciena, Thales, CGI and IBM. ENCQOR is coordinated by Innovation ENCQOR, and delivered in Ontario by Ontario Centres of Excellence and in Quebec by Innovation ENCQOR, CEFRIO and Prompt. The program has a mandate to bring together SMEs and academia to contribute to the advancement of research, innovation and demonstration of applications through a pre-commercial 5G test bed.

About Martello

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides clarity and control of complex IT infrastructures. The company develops products and solutions that monitor, manage and optimize the performance of real-time applications on networks, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's products include SD-WAN technology, network performance management software, and IT analytics software. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices in Montreal, Amsterdam, Paris, Dallas and New York. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

