Martello CFO Erin Crowe wins 2020 Report on Business Best Executive Award

New awards program from The Globe and Mail celebrates excellence among non-CEO leaders.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a provider of digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions for thousands of customers around the world, is pleased to announce that Chief Financial Officer Erin Crowe has been awarded an inaugural Report on Business Best Executive Award.

The Report on Business Best Executive Awards are a new annual program to celebrate excellence among non-CEO leaders at the SVP, EVP and C-suite (or equivalent) levels. The 50 winners chosen for 2020 represent the best of Canadian leadership in five functional areas: Finance; Human Resources; Operations; Sales and Marketing; and Technology.

Ms. Crowe was one of 10 winners in the Finance category.

"I'm pleased to be recognized by the Globe and Mail's inaugural Report on Business Best Executive Awards", said Ms. Crowe. "I consider myself fortunate to have been selected alongside such a distinguished group of Canadian executives who lead their industries, and congratulate everyone who has been honoured today".

"I'm thrilled to see Erin receive this well-deserved recognition, showcasing her leadership and excellence", said John Proctor, President and CEO of Martello. "Despite significant capital market uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Erin spearheaded several highly complex and important deals for Martello this year - an acquisition, debt financings and a $6.9M bought deal. Very few Canadian tech companies were able to close similar transactions during this period, but Erin's financial acumen, strategic capabilities and perseverance made it possible, positioning Martello well for the future".

In addition to her notable career achievements, which include being among the NHL's first female alternate governors as CFO of the Ottawa Senators, Erin is a strong proponent of women in leadership and is passionate about giving back to her community. Currently serving on the Ottawa Board of Trade and the board of Bruyère Continuing Care, Erin previously served as Board Chair and Trustee of the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, as well as Board Chair and Director for Roger Neilson House.

The Globe and Mail launched the Report on Business Best Executive Awards early in 2020.

Winning executives were chosen after a call for nominations for leaders at Canadian public and private businesses, and the competition was later opened to include executives at not-for-profits, government institutions and/or academic institutions. Nominations were assessed by the Report on Business editorial team based on career background, leadership style, achievements, and impact.

Winners of the Best Executive Awards are profiled editorially in the November issue of Report on Business magazine, out online on October 30 and in print October 31.

To learn more about the Best Executive Awards program, and to see this year's winners, please visit www.tgam.ca/BestExec.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions. The company's products provide monitoring and analytics on the performance and user experience of critical cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include unified communications performance analytics, Microsoft 365 end user experience monitoring and IT service monitoring and analytics. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices in Amsterdam, Geneva, Nice, Paris, Dallas and New York. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

