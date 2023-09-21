Martello Board of Directors to Nominate Technology Leader Paul Butcher

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

Seasoned visionary with track record of driving growth and innovation in technology businesses to be nominated at upcoming shareholder meeting.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a provider of software that optimizes the Microsoft Modern Workplace, announced today that the board of directors (the "Board") intends to nominate technology leader Paul Butcher to fill the seat vacated by the recent resignation of Antoine Leboyer. Mr. Butcher will be nominated at the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on September 27, 2023 in Ottawa.

Mr. Butcher, based in Ottawa, Canada is an accomplished entrepreneur and business leader with over 25 years' experience driving strategic growth, change and innovation in technology businesses. Most recently, Mr. Butcher co-founded HostedBizz, a cloud IT services firm which caters to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses and emerged as a beacon of integrated tech solutions. The impressive trajectory of HostedBizz culminated in its acquisition in 2022.

As the President and Chief Operating Officer of Mitel from 1999 to 2011, his leadership was evident in the significant milestones the company achieved. Under his guidance, Mitel made its way to being publicly listed on the Nasdaq, setting a strong foundation for its future endeavors. With a strategic mindset, Mr. Butcher led the company in completing numerous high-profile acquisitions, the most notable of which was the acquisition of Inter-tel for $725M. His visionary approach extended beyond mergers and acquisitions; he was instrumental in expanding Mitel's global sales footprint and cultivating pivotal technology partnerships with renowned firms such as HP, VMware, and RIM.

"I am pleased to nominate Paul Butcher to the Martello Board of Directors," said Terry Matthews, Chairman of Martello, "Paul's successful career is a testament to his exceptional strategic decision-making and his ability to drive innovation. With a track record of spearheading multiple successes and catalyzing transformative changes within the businesses he has led; Paul brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that makes him an ideal addition to the Board as we strive to accelerate growth and innovation."

"I am enthusiastic about the prospective role on the Martello Board", said Mr. Butcher. "With a solid 15-year background in the cloud industry, I firmly believe that Martello's portfolio of capabilities places the company in a prime position to excel as a SaaS business by harnessing the critical importance of performance metrics. I look forward to being able to apply my experience alongside the Martello team."

"As Martello carves its place in the rapidly growing market for modern workplace optimization solutions, I look forward to the insights and expertise Paul can offer as a member of our Board", said John Proctor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Martello. "His product management background and experience creating high performance teams to achieve revenue growth and market success will make him a strong asset to Martello's Board as we grow the Vantage DX business."

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mr. Butcher is grounded in solid educational roots. He holds a Computer Engineering degree from the esteemed University of West London. This academic background, combined with his expansive industry experience, equips him with a comprehensive perspective on the ever-evolving tech landscape.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides monitoring solutions to optimize the Microsoft Modern Workplace. The Company's products provide actionable insight on the performance and user experience of cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include Vantage DX, which provides Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams end user experience monitoring and optimization. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

For further information: CONTACTS: Tracy King, Vice President of Marketing, [email protected], 613.410.7636; John Proctor, President & CEO, [email protected], 613.271.5989