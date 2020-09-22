Martello Achieves Microsoft Gold Partner and Co-Sell Prioritized Status

Enhanced status recognizes growing sales volume generated for Martello products and deepens access to Microsoft channels.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a provider of digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions for thousands of customers around the world, announced today that it has reached Microsoft Gold Partner status, and has become Microsoft Co-Sell Prioritized. Together, these milestones further Martello's entrenchment in the Microsoft ecosystem, and signal Microsoft's recognition of Martello as a DEM vendor of choice.

"Martello's DEM solutions are critical to maximizing the return on investment for Microsoft 365, giving IT teams insight into the user's experience", said John Proctor, President and CEO of Martello. "Demand for Microsoft 365 has never been greater, as businesses focus on keeping a distributed and remote workforce productive, and this deeper access to the channels of one of the largest software providers in the world will bring us even more opportunity".

Martello has driven business through the Microsoft Co-Sell program, most recently closing deals with a global financial services provider in Europe with more than 10,000 employees, a non-governmental sports federation, and a global manufacturer with more than 45,000 employees.

Microsoft Co-Sell Prioritized status, provided to a subset of Co-Sell vendors, reflects validation of the Company's solutions by Microsoft Sales as a high value solution, and entitles Martello to promote its solutions in Microsoft webinars and events. The Company is presenting a webinar to Microsoft partners in Sweden this week, as a result of this achievement.

Martello is a Gold Partner in both Messaging and Cloud Productivity. Microsoft Gold competencies certify best-in-class capabilities within specific collaborative solution areas. As a Gold competency holder, Martello earns benefits and support from Microsoft to meet the growing demand for Office 365 solutions.

Join Martello subject matter experts in an IT Connections online chat on September 24, to learn more about the Company's DEM solutions for Microsoft 365: Getting the Most from your Microsoft 365 User Experience.

Related Resources

About Martello

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions. The company's products provide monitoring and analytics on the performance and user experience of critical cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include unified communications performance analytics, Microsoft 365 end user experience monitoring and IT service monitoring and analytics. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices in Amsterdam, Geneva, Nice, Paris, Dallas and New York. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Martello Technologies Group

For further information: CONTACTS: Tracy King, VP Marketing, [email protected], 613.410.7636

Related Links

https://martellotech.com/

