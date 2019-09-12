Martell Chanteloup XXO is Unveiled in Paris: An Exceptional Experience for a Landmark Launch

PARIS, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- Maison Martell revealed its outstanding new cognac, Martell Chanteloup XXO, during a dazzling event at the historic Petit Palais. This exceptional experience was appropriate for what is a landmark launch, not only for Maison Martell, the oldest of the great cognac houses and the global leader in prestige cognacs, but also for the world of cognac as a whole, since Martell Chanteloup XXO initiates an entirely new category.

Martell Chanteloup XXO Launch

More than 100 guests travelled from 10 different countries to witness the unveiling of Martell Chanteloup XXO, an exceptional blend of 450 very old eaux-de-vie drawn from the four finest terroirs in the Cognac region. A supreme demonstration of the Martell art of blending, passed on through 300 years and nine generations of Cellar Masters, Martell Chanteloup XXO is accompanied by the Martell Chanteloup XXO Masterpiece. This exquisitely crafted, made-to-order trunk is the centrepiece of an entire bespoke experience designed to bring cognac lovers closer to the creative process. Both were presented during a gala dinner orchestrated by Michelin three-star chef Guy Savoy, who worked for several months with Martell Cellar Master Christophe Valtaud to create dishes that would enhance the uniquely rich and complex aromas of Martell Chanteloup XXO.

Martell Chanteloup XXO and the Martell Chanteloup XXO Masterpiece were revealed as part of a breath-taking trampoline performance created exclusively for Maison Martell by acrobat and choreographer Yoann Bourgeois. Initially concealed under silk veils, the trunk was gradually uncovered as, with each perfectly controlled jump, Yoann Bourgeois lifted off the veils one by one. At last, at the climax of his performance, the Martell Chanteloup XXO Masterpiece and the exceptional cognac inside were dramatically revealed to the amazed and delighted audience.

With the unveiling of Martell Chanteloup XXO, Maison Martell demonstrates not only its savoir-faire and mastery of the art of blending, but also the spirit of audacity and innovation that are the legacy of its founder Jean Martell.

More about the dinner

Guests were welcomed into the magnificently decorated gallery of the Petit Palais for the gala dinner, where – in a brief introduction – Martell Cellar Master Christophe Valtaud described how he and Guy Savoy worked together to create a harmony of aromas and flavours gradually leading up to the revelation of Martell Chanteloup XXO. The starter and first course – crab and avocado with a citrus-fruit jelly and timut pepper, followed by a carpaccio of ceps with woodland flavours – were thus accompanied by two vintage eaux-de-vie, each expressing a facet of the cognac. The first, a 1977 Borderies, represented the terroir which has been the signature of Maison Martell since it was founded, while the second, a 1958 Grande Champagne, was drawn from the prestigious cru where Christophe Valtaud was born and raised, the son and grandson of winegrowers.

The anticipation inside the Petit Palais was almost tangible as Martell Chanteloup XXO was served for the first time, with its rich aromatic facets complemented to perfection by Guy Savoy's succulent guinea fowl in three ways, followed by oolong tea sorbet with a spiced custard cream, and – to finish – chocolate fondant with praline, chicory and Havana leaves.

