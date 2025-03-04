Marshalls Arrives in Downtown Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Get ready, Vancouver! On March 18, 2025, leading off-price retailer Marshalls is opening its doors at 798 Granville Street, with store hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Granville location will be Marshalls' 9th store in the province. Regular store hours will be Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This will mark Marshalls' first downtown Vancouver location, offering incredible deals on top brand names in fashion, accessories, and home décor. The new 30,000-square-foot, third-floor store features Marshalls' signature contemporary design, with a bright, easy-to-navigate layout that makes discovering exceptional items effortless. Shoppers are sure to discover something new with every visit!

Marshalls' talented buyers scour the globe to ensure our stores are stocked with on-trend items at unbeatable prices. With new merchandise arriving constantly across a variety of categories, every store visit is a unique experience.

"We're thrilled to open our new Marshalls location in downtown Vancouver," says Erin O'Brien at Marshalls. "Our customers are savvy shoppers who appreciate stylish, high-quality items, and we're excited to offer them amazing deals on the brands they love."

To celebrate, Marshalls has made a donation to a local community charity as part of our charitable initiative, Find Your Stride. Find Your Stride is WINNERS, HomeSense, and Marshalls charitable initiative that helps women facing adversity access the skills they need to move forward and thrive in life. To learn more, visit findyourstride.ca.

For more information about Marshalls or for store locations, please visit Marshalls.ca.

The TJX Companies, Inc., a Fortune 100 company, is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. Our mission is to deliver great value to customers every day. We do this by offering a rapidly changing assortment of quality, fashionable, brand name, and designer merchandise at prices generally 20% to 60% below full-price retailers' regular prices on comparable merchandise. We operate over 5,000 stores2 across nine countries, including TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Homesense, and Sierra, in the U.S.; Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls in Canada; TK Maxx and Homesense in Europe, and TK Maxx in Australia. We also operate e-commerce sites for TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierra in the U.S. and three sites for TK Maxx in Europe. Our value mission extends to our corporate responsibility efforts, which are focused on supporting our Associates, giving back in the communities we serve, the environment, and operating responsibly.

SOURCE Marshalls

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]