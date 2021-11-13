Mars Canada's new World Kindness Day Survey: Canadians looking to companies to be good citizens, have positive influence on society

To mark World Kindness Day (Nov 13), Mars Canada surveyed 1,500 Canadians to get their perspectives on kindness and to better understand their expectations of Canadian companies when it comes to citizenship and their support of good causes, including the contributions they make to their communities. Canadians overwhelmingly (83%) believe that every large company operating in Canada should support good causes. Mars has embedded this commitment to community into everything it does.

"Canadians expect companies to be good citizens and have a positive influence on society, which is what Mars Canada has been committed to doing across our entire business. We know the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today, including recently showing environmental leadership by committing to make the iconic Mars Bar net zero in Canada by 2023 as a part of our global commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050." said Chantal Templeton, General Manager, Mars Canada. "On World Kindness Day, we celebrate the passion of Mars Associates who give back to communities, and hope to encourage others across Canada to lead through kindness, not just today, but every day."

Across all Mars business segments -- Mars Wrigley, Mars Pet Nutrition, Mars Food and Royal Canin -- Mars is making a positive contribution in the communities where it operates, including:

Elevating women's voices in its #HeretobeHeard global listening study;

Ending pet homelessness in Canada ;

; Ensuring more people have access to healthy, easy and affordable meals that bring the world to the dinner table;

Committing to the first certified carbon neutral chocolate bar (the Mars Bar) by a top confectionary company in Canada by 2023, part of its global commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050;

by 2023, part of its global commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050; Implementing a Sustainable in a Generation Plan to create a safe, healthy, and sustainable world; and

to create a safe, healthy, and sustainable world; and Supporting programs like the Mars Volunteer Program and Mars Ambassador Program, which offer Associates time off to give back to causes close to their hearts.

There's always time for kindness

The top three ways Canadians demonstrated kindness in the past year are:

Helping someone through a difficult period in their lives. Giving money to charity. Calling or visiting a sick or lonely friend/relative.

Despite only 12% of Canadians believing that the world is becoming kinder, they are ready to do their part:

84% of Canadians agree that it's important for us all to be kinder to the planet.

69% of Canadians say they make a conscious effort to be kind, while 46% report having been kind to someone outside their household within the last week.

While 50% of Canadians agree that COVID-19 has made it harder to be kind, 40% expect to volunteer more after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

32% of Canadians describe their neighbourhoods as "becoming kinder," while just 18% say they're becoming less kind.

Canadians expect business to step up, too

The onus isn't just on individuals; it's on businesses, too. Canadians expect businesses to play a role by being environmentally responsible, making the planet a better place:

83% believe every large company operating in Canada should support good causes.

should support good causes. 75% agree that companies operating in Canada should demonstrate environmental leadership and must make environmental sustainability a priority.

should demonstrate environmental leadership and must make environmental sustainability a priority. 58% claim that when companies have a positive influence on society, it's something they notice.

"We know that Canadians want and expect more from the companies they do business with and that's why every day, Mars Associates across all our business segments work to create moments that make people smile, to make a better world for pets, and to provide better food today for a better world tomorrow," said Suzanna Dalrymple, General Manager, Mars Pet Nutrition Canada.

Methodology:

A total of 1,500 adult residents from Canada were surveyed online, between October 28 to November 1, 2021. The sample was randomly drawn from Leger's web panel of potential survey respondents.

Quotas based on 2016 census data were utilized to ensure reasonable representation by region, age, gender. An associated margin of error for a probability-based sample of this size would be ±3%, 19 times out of 20.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 133,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our pet health services AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, Pet Partners™, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com.

