MaRS and the Canadian Cancer Society launch innovation challenge to improve cancer screening in rural and remote communities

New national challenge calls for innovative solutions to boost cancer screening rates in underserved communities

TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - MaRS Discovery District and the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) are proud to announce the launch of the Rural & Remote Community Cancer Screening Challenge – a nationwide initiative to identify and support community-designed solutions that increase participation in cancer screening across rural and remote communities in Canada. This initiative will award a total of $175,000 across two phases.

Addressing disparities in cancer screening across Canada

This challenge, officially launching on May 8, 2025, invites researchers, innovators, public sector leaders, students, universities, rural and remote advocates, and technology experts to develop approaches that address key barriers to cancer screening in rural and remote communities. These barriers include both cultural challenges – such as awareness, trust, and local engagements – and infrastructural gaps – such as data coordination, connectivity, and access to care.

The need for action

"Screening programs can help find cancer early and save lives. Yet for Canadians living in rural and remote communities, there are many obstacles that prevent access to cancer screening," said Annemarie Edwards, VP, Cancer Strategy and Innovation at the Canadian Cancer Society. "That's why we're inviting Canada's innovation community to partner with people from rural and remote communities to co-create solutions that will increase participation in screening programs and improve outcomes.

A call for diverse solutions

The challenge is open to both technological and non-technological solutions that can increase screening uptake by informing, educating and engaging people in rural and remote communities. Potential approaches include:

Community engagement models that build trust and awareness.

Education and communication tools to inform and encourage participation.

Process improvements to streamline access and remove barriers.

Data collection and coordination systems to enhance outreach and effectiveness.

"MaRS is proud to partner with the Canadian Cancer Society on this important initiative," said Grace Lee Reynolds, CEO, MaRS Discovery District. "We're calling on innovators from across Canada to think creatively and bring forward solutions that have the potential to transform cancer screening in rural and remote communities. The best ideas can lead to real impact – saving lives and improving health outcomes."

How to get involved

The Rural & Remote Community Cancer Screening Challenge will unfold in multiple phases:

1. Phase 1

a. Launch Event: May 8, 2025 — Introduction of the challenge and call for submissions. The challenge will be open from May 8-June 23rd.

b. Solution Deadline: July 3rd, 5 pm ET

c. August 2025: 5 Finalists will be shortlisted to receive $15,000

2. Phase 2 will run from Sept 2025-Feb 2026

a. A Grand Prize winner will be announced in April 2026 and awarded an additional $100,000

Apply Now: Interested individuals, teams, and organizations are invited to submit their ideas by visiting the challenge website starting May 8, 2025.

About MaRS

MaRS Discovery District is a charitable organization and North America's largest urban innovation hub, dedicated to helping Canadian technology companies succeed. With a focus on climate, health sciences and other emerging technologies, MaRS supports startups tackling some of the world's most pressing issues.

MaRS spans more than 1.5 million square feet of cutting-edge office, lab, meeting and event space in downtown Toronto across two locations — the MaRS Centre and MaRS Waterfront. Since 2010, MaRS has helped ventures generate $11.5 billion in cumulative revenue, raise $19 billion in funding, and create and maintain more than 33,000 jobs. The MaRS platform also includes MaRS IAF, one of Canada's top seed-stage venture funds. Through its world-class facilities, strategic programs and partnerships, MaRS accelerates the adoption of groundbreaking Canadian technology and bolsters a globally competitive innovation ecosystem.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We raise funds to fuel the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. Together with patients, supporters, donors and volunteers, we work to create a healthier future for everyone. Because to take on cancer, it takes all of us. It takes a society.

Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

