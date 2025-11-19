Mars, Incorporated, the leading pet care company behind ROYAL CANIN ® , WHISKAS ® , PEDIGREE ® , CESAR ® and VCA Canada brands and Humane Canada, the national federation of SPCAs and humane societies in Canada, are teaming up to develop a unified and integrated national response network for animal emergencies in Canada





ROYAL CANIN , WHISKAS , PEDIGREE , CESAR and VCA Canada The partnership is aimed at enhancing the readiness and capabilities of Humane Societies, SPCAs and associated animal welfare agencies across Canada during emergency response, including disaster relief





Mars and Humane Canada will also work together to train first responders around dealing with emergency situations





Mars and Humane Canada are also working to advocate for the inclusion of animals into national and provincial response frameworks to ensure that animals receive adequate care and protection during emergencies

BOLTON, ON, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Mars, Incorporated – the leading pet care business behind ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, PEDIGREE®, CESAR® and VCA Canada – is partnering with Humane Canada, the national federation of SPCAs and humane societies in Canada, to develop and implement a national animal emergency response program. Designed to create a unified and integrated response network between animal and first responders, this program aims to ensure pets receive the care and protection they need during emergencies.

With an estimated 16 million owned cats and dogs in Canada1, the role pets play in people's lives continues to reinforce the strength of the human-animal bond. Serving as companions and sources of comfort during times of need, today's pets are a cherished part of the family. That's why pet welfare and safety during disasters should be a considered part of emergency response planning, ensuring families don't have to make a heartbreaking choice between their safety or their pets. As wildfires and other natural disasters continue to pose significant threats to animal welfare across the country, ensuring the inclusion and coordination of animal response is incorporated in national and provincial frameworks is essential.

"Humane Canada is proud to collaborate with Mars to build a national framework that strengthens how animals are protected during emergencies," said Kathy Duncan, Director of National Programs at Humane Canada. "Every year, our member humane societies and SPCAs respond to wildfires, floods, and other crises, often working alongside first responders under difficult conditions. This program will give them the tools, training, and coordination they need to act faster and more effectively, so animals and their families receive the care and support they deserve when disaster strikes."

Building on the importance of this project, Romain Dumas, General Manger Mars Pet Nutrition Canada shared, "This program marks a meaningful milestone for pets and pet parents in Canada. With a rise in natural disasters, specifically wildfires within Canada, there has never been a more critical time for ensuring pets are responsibly cared for and supported during emergencies. We are excited to be partnering with Humane Canada to implement this response program, as well as continue our pursuit of delivering on our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS."

Together, Humane Canada and Mars will collaborate on enhancing the readiness and capabilities of Humane Societies and SPCAs. From educating animal responders on incident command, to improving the timeliness of emergency response, this program will seek to address key challenges and issues for animal response during natural disasters or evacuations.

"Each year, our VCA Canada hospital teams are increasingly called upon to provide assistance during emergencies, and it's our honor to expand our partnership with Humane Canada to be a part of developing and implementing this critical system within Canada," said Cathy Gaviller, General Manager, VCA Canada. "To establish a national system of support and education for our shelter partners, first responders, and hospital teams during these challenging times will have a meaningful and measurable impact in supporting pets and their owners when they need it most."

Mars will continue to facilitate support through food donation programs, as well as Associate volunteering opportunities through the Mars Volunteer Program.

"Royal Canin Canada is proud to tangibly support emergency response efforts in partnership with Humane Canada," said Rob Lunn, General Manager, Royal Canin Canada. "From assisting veterinarians and technicians as boots on the ground to both a financial and nutritional investment, we're excited to do our part to provide assistance for cats and dogs in need across Canada."

This news follows Mars' launch of the Pets and Wellbeing Study program (PAWS), set to be the world's largest research program exploring the mutual impact of human-animal interactions, and the impact of cats and dogs on human mental health and wellbeing, particularly in moments of stress. A recent study conducted by YouGov found 85% of pet owners in Canada say their pet has had a positive impact on their mental wellbeing, while 87% say the simple presence of their pet is relaxing, offering a sense of calm that doesn't require words or actions2. In moments of need, pets continue to play a crucial role in people's lives, while reinforcing the importance of keeping pets and pet owners together during disasters.

For more information, or to get involved in this program, please visit.

ABOUT HUMANE CANADA

Humane Canada is the federation of SPCAs and humane societies, driving positive, progressive change to end animal cruelty, improve animal protection and promote the humane treatment of all animals. Unique in the world, Humane Canada convenes the largest animal welfare community in the country, with Members in every province and two territories, leveraging their voice to advance animal welfare. Humane Societies and SPCAs are the very organizations that Canadians have depended upon, not only to care for abused and abandoned animals, but also to advocate for greater care and protection of animals and to provide community resources, research, and humane education. To learn more about Humane Canada, please visit humanecanada.ca.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles--Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom--inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About ROYAL CANIN®

ROYAL CANIN® is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs fulfilling its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian, Dr. Jean Cathary, ROYAL CANIN® designs precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary practices worldwide.

Over the years, ROYAL CANIN® has pushed the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals, including breeders and veterinarians. Its unique business approach puts the nutritional requirements of cats and dogs at the heart of innovation. Pet's age, lifestyle, size, breed, and sensitivities are studied through science and observation to produce diets that meet their specific needs.

ROYAL CANIN® generates value not only for pets, but also for people and the planet. This means being mutually beneficial to the ecosystem, empowering Associates, building enduring relationships with stakeholders, and always thinking about how to ensure a viable future for generations to come.

To learn more about ROYAL CANIN®, visit www.royalcanin.com

About VCA Canada Animal Hospitals

A leader in veterinary care, VCA Canada Animal Hospitals is part of the globally connected Mars Veterinary Health network and committed to caring for the future of veterinary medicine. With over 150 locations across six different provinces, VCA Canada is a network of veterinary hospitals that works to positively impact pets, people, and local communities by delivering world-class medicine. Every VCA Canada hospital carries a sense of pride for the legacy of excellence built and the stories of service that deeply connect them to their local communities.

To learn more about VCA Canada, visit vcacanada.com, and find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.



