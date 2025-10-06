Alta Vista Opens New Specialty & Emergency Veterinary Centre in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - VCA Canada is proud to announce the opening of the newly expanded Alta Vista Specialty & Emergency Veterinary Centre, a significant advancement in veterinary care for Eastern Ontario. This expansion increases access to advanced veterinary services, ensuring pets and their families receive the highest standard of care when they need it most.

Founded in 1958 as Alta Vista Animal Hospital, Alta Vista has proudly served our community for over six decades. The Centre values the long-standing relationships built with primary care veterinarians and is committed to maintaining open, respectful communication throughout every referral.

The new 52,000 sq ft centre located at 2220 Walkley Rd in Ottawa, offers 24/7 emergency services and a comprehensive suite of specialty departments, including neurology, internal medicine, dentistry, ophthalmology, surgery and critical care. Purpose-built to meet the growing demand for advanced veterinary care, the Centre is designed to enhance collaboration between general practitioners and specialists, improving patient outcomes and reducing wait times for pet families across the region.

"This facility represents a major step forward in how we care for pets," said Jason Kill, General Manager. "Every detail of our hospital reflects our dedication to innovation, patient comfort, and seamless collaboration. With a nod to the past, we look forward to the continued future growth in our specialist departments and providing ongoing learning opportunities for our referral communities in Ottawa and the surrounding regions."

To celebrate this milestone, Alta Vista Specialty & Emergency Veterinary Centre recently hosted an exclusive open house for veterinary professionals, industry, and shelter partners. Guests enjoyed guided tours of the new facility, highlighting VCA Canada's ongoing commitment to compassionate, high-quality medical care.

