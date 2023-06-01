Marquard & Bahls AG Announces its Holdings in Superior Plus Corp.

HAMBURG, Germany, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Superior Plus Corp. (the "Company") announced on May 31, 2023, the closing of the acquisition of all of the outstanding common shares of Certarus Ltd. ("Certarus"). As part of the purchase price, Certarus' shareholders received approximately 48.6 million newly issued common shares of the Company.

Marquard & Bahls AG ("M&B") owns and controls 23,798,364 common shares of the Company, which, after the issuance of the common shares to the Certarus' shareholders, represent approximately 9.55% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The Company's head office is located at 401-200 Wellington Street West, Toronto, Ontario Canada M5V 3C7. M&B's head office is located at Koreastrasse 7 - D-20457, Hamburg, Germany.

About Marquard & Bahls AG

M&B is an agile, independent holding company in the energy & chemical sector. M&B acts with foresight and a strong entrepreneurial spirit.

