Boltman brings extensive advocacy, industry and legal experience to the fight for Canadian voices.

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Marla Boltman has been appointed Executive Director and Spokesperson of FRIENDS (formerly Friends of Canadian Broadcasting), effective immediately. With the imminent arrival of key pieces of legislation, Boltman will serve as a powerful advocate for Canadian voices at a critical time for the country's cultural media policy. Under Boltman's leadership, FRIENDS will continue to engage Ottawa on CBC's mandate and budget while working to ensure that social media and streaming platforms contribute equitably to Canadian content and journalism. With the free speech debate now squarely at Parliament's doorstep, FRIENDS' commitment to eradicating illegal content online remains stronger than ever.

"It is a great pleasure to welcome Marla as the Executive Director and congratulate her on her new position," said Chair of the Board of Directors for FRIENDS, Raymonde Lavoie. "Marla's extensive and varied experience has given her a unique understanding of the challenges in the Canadian media sector. She has the passion and pragmatism needed to rally elected officials, stakeholders, and the public around ensuring that foreign companies that benefit from doing business in Canada support the creation of Canadian stories."

With more than 20 years of combined experience in policy and regulatory advocacy, content production, and entertainment law, Boltman is a trusted and passionate leader in the Canadian media sector. Most recently, Boltman was the Senior Vice President, Business Affairs & Operations at Halfire Entertainment (where she co-produced Margaret Atwood's Alias Grace). Previously, Boltman was the Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs and General Counsel at the Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA), where she provided broad-based legal and strategic business advice on various aspects of the independent production sector. At the CMPA, she also played a leading role in the collective bargaining of various creative union and guild agreements. Her robust experience also includes roles at DHX Media (now Wildbrain), the Canada Media Fund, the Canadian Film Centre and Alliance Atlantis Communications.

"Every step of my career has been marked by the same through line – carving out space for Canadian voices and protecting our culture and values in the process," said Boltman. "I look forward to building on FRIENDS' strong reputation and contributing to the conversation around journalism and democracy, the future of public broadcasting, and the regulation of Big Tech to ensure a level playing field for Canadians in our own backyard."

Boltman is a member of the Board of Directors of POV, Youth Film and Media and Training Network. She was previously the Chair of the Program Advisory Committee for Centennial College's Business of TV & Film Program, a member of multiple CMPA working groups, served on the Board of Directors of the Canadian Retransmission Collective, and a member of the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Televisions' Canadian Screen Awards TV Rules and Regulations Committee. Through these various roles, Boltman has built strong and productive relationships in all parts of the media industry.

Boltman holds a law degree from the Schulich School of Law, a BAA in Radio and Television Arts from Ryerson University, and a BA in Sociology from the University of Western Ontario.

About FRIENDS:

FRIENDS is a people-powered movement that stands up for Canadian voices, in public broadcasting, news media and culture. A strong CBC, fearless journalism, and our shared story make us who we are. But if our stories disappear, so do we. That's why FRIENDS conducts leading-edge policy and opinion research on issues affecting Canadian culture and media, and works tirelessly so that Ottawa understands that millions of Canadians demand our government restores our public broadcaster, defends Canadian journalism, and supports great Canadian stories on air and online. FRIENDS is not affiliated with or funded by CBC/Radio-Canada or any other media outlet, industry group or political party.

